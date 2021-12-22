Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jets HC Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing symptoms Wednesday morning. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will take over head-coaching duties in the interim until Saleh is symptom free.

If Saleh does not clear NFL protocols by Sunday, Middleton would serve as the team's head coach when the Green & White (3-11) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Middleton, an NFL tight end for 10 seasons, has been coaching in the league for 11 seasons. He was most recently with the Jaguars as their tight ends coach for eight seasons while serving as a special teams assistant as well from 2013-15. Prior to the NFL, Middleton coached 13 seasons at the collegiate level that included stops at Troy, Mississippi, Alabama and Duke.