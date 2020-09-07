Jets Head Coach Adam Gase: 'We Have a Lot of Hungry Guys'

The unusual training camp leading up to the start of the regular season has left the Jets and the other 31 NFL teams in wait-and-see mode. Injuries have hampered Gase's evaluation of his players.

"The injuries in camp make it hard to get a good picture of what we're going to end up being," Gase said. "As the season evolves there will be improvement. Getting back a guy like [Chris] Herndon, one of the guys no one talks about, is key and there's fabulous chemistry [between him and QB Sam Darnold]. With Lev [Le'Veon Bell] and Frank [Gore] back there we're starting to make plays. With the wideouts, what we have envisioned in our minds we just haven't been able to do it on the field because they haven't been healthy yet."

Gase added: "We have a great challenge facing a division opponent [on Sunday]. We have a lot of hungry guys who want to go out there and prove a lot of people wrong. Frankly, I'm excited about this group going up to Buffalo this weekend."

After cutting the roster to 53 players on Saturday, the Jets' roster included three quarterbacks -- Darnold, veteran Joe Flacco and rookie James Morgan. That number climbed to five when David Fales and Mike White were signed to the practice squad. That opens the possibility that the Jets, as some other teams are planning to do, might designate one of them as their "Quarantine Quarterback." The Eagles have signed the veteran and former Jets player Josh McCown for exactly that reason, and will allow McCown to remain and train at his home in Texas.

"It's something we've discussed," Gase said. "This week we won't. Moving forward we'll keep discussing what the best move for us will be." And needling reporters, Gase added, "You want to know this bad, we'll let you know as soon as we decide."