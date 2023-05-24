Jets HC Robert Saleh, Talking About QB Aaron Rodgers, With Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel

... This Is Your Pilot Speaking

From total darkness comes new light for the Jets.

When Aaron Rodgers descended into his darkness retreat a few months ago no one, himself included, knew if the four-time NFL MVP would decide to play football in the 2023 season. When he emerged, not only had he decided to play, but he decided to play for the Green & White.

During a sit-down interview at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility for "Flight 23" Rodgers explained what brought him from the Midwestern splendor of Green Bay to the bright lights of the Big City.

After a bit of fiddling with his microphone and some friendly banter, Rodgers dished on what brought him to the Jets.

"I can't say I haven't been dreaming about this," he said. "Once I realized that it was not just a probability, but an almost certainty, you start to take your mind to a lot of the different things a new place has to offer. The first time you walk into the building, the first time you walk past the [Super Bowl III] trophy, the first time you meet some of the guys, the first time you walk into the locker room, the first time you sit for an interview.

"Deep down there's a lot of excitement, a lot of gratitude, not just for playing 18 years in Green Bay, but the opportunity to play for another iconic franchise."

Part of the allure for the 39-year-old California native is the culture and the team built over the past few years by GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh and their staffs, infusing the organization with a new sense of possibility. The collection of young talent is undeniable, adding to a potent mix of veterans.

"The passion, you can feel it," Rodgers said. "Last year in Green Bay, there were so many Jets fans [who watched a 27-10 NY win] there and their passion, you could feel it. They'll travel, they'll show up, that's an exciting draw to this. When I'm all in, I'm all in. I wanted it to be a full F-yes.