Jets HC Robert Saleh Says Alijah Vera-Tucker to Shift to Right Guard

He was a fixture on the 49ers' offensive line. After missing his first game with San Francisco, Tomlinson played the remaining 15 games in 2017, then all 16 regular-season contests in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He played in all 17 games this past season, when the NFL expanded the regular-season schedule with an additional game.

"There's a saying that you want guys who can help you plant the flag in terms of messaging and stuff like that," said Saleh, who was the 49ers defensive coordinator when Tomlinson was on the other side of the line of scrimmage from 2017-20. "And my relationship with Laken was the level of respect for the way he played, the tenacity on gameday, that nastiness that we bring between the whites [the white lines], the competitive nature he brings, mental toughness, book smarts, all of it. Him and D.J. Reed, all the guys we brought in who know us and think like us. It's a really, really good group of guys who match the character of what we're trying to bring into the locker room."

Immediately after the Jets announced the signing of Tomlinson, speculation bubbled up about who might play where on the offensive line.

"Either way Laken had a lot of success at left guard in this league," Saleh said. "He was a Pro Bowler last year and that's something you don't want to mess with him. AVT will be fine. He's still young and still learning. He's very, very athletic and will be able to pick it up quick."

In his first season in the NFL after a stellar career at USC, AVT was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team. He was selected No. 14 overall in the 2021 draft after the Jets made a trade and moved up in the first round. In the 2021 NFL season, he led the offense with 1,026 snaps and started 16 games, the most among starters on offense.

In addition, AVT's 67.2 Pro Football Focus grade ranked second among rookie guards who took 80% of their team's snaps. His 2 sacks allowed ranked first and his 6 hits and 34 pressures ranked second. He also had a better grade in the run game than in pass protection. His 72.1 PFF run-blocking grade ranked 10th among 40 qualifying left guards.