Jets HC Robert Saleh on WR Elijah Moore: 'He Hasn't Even Sniffed the Surface'

On Friday, Moore was collaborating with Flacco while Zach Wilson rehabs from his right-knee injury sustained last week at Philadelphia. Asked about what it's like catching passes from Flacco and if it's an adjustment, Moore was his typically reserved self in answering.

"Nah, last year I played with four different quarterbacks," he said, referring to Wilson, Flacco, Mike White and Josh Johnson. "I'll do whatever, whatever is coming my way."

When he was asked if a veteran like Flacco can take a bit off his fastball, Moore said: "Maybe because he's a veteran, he probably understands heat on the ball. But I'm out there moving, I don't pay too much attention."

Flacco, who's been around the block having won a Super Bowl with Baltimore, with stints in Denver, Philadelphia and again with the Jets, said that Moore reminds him of the five-time Pro Bowl receiver Steve Smith, who played three seasons with the Ravens.

"In some ways if he [Moore] reminds me of someone, it's Steve Smith, how explosive he was," Flacco said. "Steve didn't necessarily run routes, but he was always in the right spot. I think Elijah has some of that in him, he can feel when he's open though he might not get the same depth and may run the same route several times differently every time. When I played with Steve, he was always in the right spot. Elijah is there 90 percent of the time, with that last bit getting the feel for being in the right spot. With a guy like that, it's going to be a little different than everyone else. You have to allow him to use those superpowers."