Jets HC Robert Saleh on WR Elijah Moore: 'He Hasn't Even Sniffed the Surface'

QB Joe Flacco Says He Sees a Lot of Steve Smith in the Speedy Second-Year Receiver

Aug 19, 2022 at 04:35 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ2_4833_1-moore-thumb

Elijah Moore didn't just flash during the Jets joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. He sizzled.

Moore authored a perfect inside-out move on a Falcons defender, caught a missile from quarterback Joe Flacco and cruised in a dazzling 58-yard catch-and-run play.

"He's a professional," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters afterward of Moore. "He approaches every single day as a professional, studies like a professional. He has a great mindset. Elijah hasn't even sniffed the surface, let alone scratched it."

That is high praise from a coach who is often careful with his words, whether positive or negative, and clearly, Saleh is liking what he has been seeing from Moore.

"He can be as good as he wants to be," Saleh said. "Our offensive scheme puts players in position to be successful. For a receiver, it's the moment of truth at the catch point, to take it and make something explosive happen. It's about what you do with the ball in your hands."

The diminutive (5-10) and speedy (4.35 seconds in the 40) Moore last season gave the Green & White a tantalizing taste of what he is and of what he could evolve into. Though his rookie season (out of Mississippi) was cut short by injury, in 11 games Moore caught 43 passes (in 77 targets) for 538 yards (12.5 yards a catch) and 5 TDs. He also ran the ball 5 times for 54 yards and a TD.

"My goal is to be consistent and do it again tomorrow," Moore said, referring to Saturday's joint practice with the Falcons at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center ahead of Monday night's preseason game against Atlanta at MetLife Stadium. "I'm understanding the plays, understanding my assignments and everyday I feel more confident."

Moore is among the Jets cadre of potentially game-breaking wide receivers. The "elder" statesmen are Corey Davis (back from core surgery that cut short his 2021 season) and Braxton Berrios (re-signed by the Jets). Moore loosely qualifies as a veteran compared to first-round draft pick Garrett Wilson. Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith remain in the mix, along with undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson, Jr. And that list does not even include the two tight ends signed in free agency (C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin), plus Jeremy Ruckert, drafted out of Ohio State.

On Friday, Moore was collaborating with Flacco while Zach Wilson rehabs from his right-knee injury sustained last week at Philadelphia. Asked about what it's like catching passes from Flacco and if it's an adjustment, Moore was his typically reserved self in answering.

"Nah, last year I played with four different quarterbacks," he said, referring to Wilson, Flacco, Mike White and Josh Johnson. "I'll do whatever, whatever is coming my way."

When he was asked if a veteran like Flacco can take a bit off his fastball, Moore said: "Maybe because he's a veteran, he probably understands heat on the ball. But I'm out there moving, I don't pay too much attention."

Flacco, who's been around the block having won a Super Bowl with Baltimore, with stints in Denver, Philadelphia and again with the Jets, said that Moore reminds him of the five-time Pro Bowl receiver Steve Smith, who played three seasons with the Ravens.

"In some ways if he [Moore] reminds me of someone, it's Steve Smith, how explosive he was," Flacco said. "Steve didn't necessarily run routes, but he was always in the right spot. I think Elijah has some of that in him, he can feel when he's open though he might not get the same depth and may run the same route several times differently every time. When I played with Steve, he was always in the right spot. Elijah is there 90 percent of the time, with that last bit getting the feel for being in the right spot. With a guy like that, it's going to be a little different than everyone else. You have to allow him to use those superpowers."

Flacco added: "His ability to stop and start is really, really, really, rare. I don't know how many guys can stop like that. We're going to continue to put him in position where he does things well and clean up other areas. Come gameday, there's nothing that is too big for him. He's able to compete at the highest level."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Day 1 of Jets-Falcons Joint Practice

See the Green & White on the practice field with the Atlanta Falcons.

E_SZ2_1661
1 / 65
E_SZ2_1048
2 / 65
E_SZ2_1217
3 / 65
E_SZ2_1274
4 / 65
E_SZ2_0738
5 / 65
E_SZ2_1784
6 / 65
E_SZ2_1921
7 / 65
E_SZ2_1709
8 / 65
E_SZ2_1643
9 / 65
E_SZ2_1630
10 / 65
E_SZ2_1557
11 / 65
E_SZ2_1344
12 / 65
E_SZ2_1331
13 / 65
E_SZ2_1165
14 / 65
E_SZ2_1149
15 / 65
E_SZ2_1120
16 / 65
E_SZ2_1123
17 / 65
E_SS2_1867
18 / 65
E_SS2_2351
19 / 65
E_SZ2_0996
20 / 65
E_SS2_2390
21 / 65
E_SZ2_0860
22 / 65
E_SZ2_1606
23 / 65
E_SZ2_4923
24 / 65
E_SZ2_4902
25 / 65
E_SZ2_4833_1
26 / 65
E_SZ2_4771
27 / 65
E_SZ2_4674
28 / 65
E_SZ2_2536
29 / 65
E_SZ2_2552
30 / 65
E_SZ2_2383
31 / 65
E_SZ2_2344
32 / 65
E_SZ2_2282
33 / 65
E_SZ2_2027
34 / 65
E_SZ2_2133
35 / 65
E_SZ2_2167
36 / 65
E_SZ2_2239
37 / 65
E_SZ2_1959
38 / 65
E_SZ2_2211
39 / 65
E_SZ2_1949
40 / 65
E_SZ1_1297
41 / 65
E_SZ2_0936_1
42 / 65
E_SZ2_0236
43 / 65
E_SZ2_0727_1
44 / 65
E_SZ2_1568
45 / 65
E_SZ1_1518
46 / 65
E_SZ1_0487
47 / 65
E_SZ1_2951
48 / 65
E_SZ1_2444
49 / 65
E_SZ1_2343
50 / 65
E_SZ1_2912_1
51 / 65
E_SZ1_2635
52 / 65
E_SZ1_1967
53 / 65
E_SZ1_2127
54 / 65
E_SZ1_2034
55 / 65
E_SZ1_1792
56 / 65
E_SZ1_1945
57 / 65
E_SZ1_1883
58 / 65
E_SZ1_1817
59 / 65
E_SZ1_1723
60 / 65
E_SZ1_1752
61 / 65
E_SZ1_1402
62 / 65
E_SZ1_1254
63 / 65
E_SZ1_1638
64 / 65
E_SZ1_1717
65 / 65
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | Green & White Offense Dazzles in First Joint Session

Sauce Gardner Nearly Has First Camp INT; Jermaine Johnson Ends Atlanta's 2-Minute Drive

news

Joe Flacco Has 'Fun' Time Leading Jets' First Offense Against Atlanta

Veteran QB Looks Sharp as He Steps In for Rehabbing Zach Wilson in Joint Practice with Falcons

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/19) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Day 1 of Joint Practice with the Falcons

See All of the Content from Friday at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets-Falcons Joint Practice Highlights (8/19) | Breece Hall Takes It to the House, Elijah Moore Juke, Braxton Berrios TD & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Friday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Jets' Micheal Clemons Focused on Football and Football Only

Rookie DE: 'I Just Show Up and Go to Work … That Is It'

news

Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Falcons Preseason

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Monday Night's Preseason Game

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Joint Practices with Falcons

Isaiah Dunn Flashes; Quinnen Williams, Duane Brown Work to the Side

news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson's Back at Jets Camp, 'Champing at the Bit to Get to Rehab'

Head Coach Declined to Put Timeline on QB's Return; For Now the First Offense Is in Joe Flacco's Hands

news

George Fant's Goal: 'To Be Best Right Tackle I Can Be'

O-Line Coach John Benton Has Short Time to Get Five Men Working as One

news

Mike LaFleur Sees 3 Positives as Zach Wilson Takes Mental Reps & Rehabs Knee

Jets' Young QB Has Been Through This Before, So Has the QB Room, and a Scramble Lesson May Be Learned

news

Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer: Joint Practices with Falcons Will Be Huge

Veteran Justin Hardee Leads the Way; Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson Has Impressed

Advertising