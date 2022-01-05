Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'It's Been Fun to Watch Him Grow'

"The biggest thing is his tempo and footwork," Saleh said. "When he came back [after missing four games with a PCL sprain], his tempo, his eyes, don't overanalyze, keep it simple. He's had great tempo and has his eyes have been where they're supposed to be. His tempo and footwork have been so consistent and his pocket presence, which he's elevated.

"He's able to exit the pocket and it's like he's feeling the pocket a lot more and keeping his eyes downfield, keeping his eyes focused where they need to. Tying his feet to everything, read with your feet, read the coverage with your feet, your progression with your feet. So getting his footwork tied to everything has been his biggest jump. It's why the accuracy has come back with his feet firmly on the ground. And when his eyes are where they need to be he can use his arm talent, which is what he was known for coming out of BYU and I think everyone has been getting a glimpse of that. Some of the throws he made on Sunday [against Tampa Bay], those were high-difficulty throws. It's been fun to watch him grow."