Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Never Been Around a Quarterback Quite Like' Aaron Rodgers

Former Packers QB Has 'Fire' In His Eyes

May 05, 2023 at 06:35 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SS1_5673-rodgers-thumb

It's been 18 years since Aaron Rodgers was a rookie, but the Jets new QB was the main topic Friday after the Green & White concluded its first rookie minicamp workout.

Rodgers, acquired from the Packers last week, immediately jumped into the team's voluntary program and is helping the Jets transition to a new offensive system under OC Nathaniel Hackett.

"It's been good," HC Robert Saleh said. "I've never been around a quarterback quite like him personally and all his experience, his communication. Every play talking to the receivers, talking to the backs, his demeanor in the meetings, all that stuff. He is practically another coach out there, he's pretty impressive."

While Rodgers elected to skip the voluntary program the past few years in Green Bay, Saleh isn't surprised the four-time NFL MVP has been on the field with his new teammates this spring.

"How vocal he is in good way and how positive he is with the group and how much he wants to share his knowledge. It's impressive," Saleh said. "Personally, and I don't know if this is the right thing to say, but I was never worried about whether or not he was going to be here. I always felt that he was going to be here if he did decide to be a Jet. And he does understand he has to get acclimated to the new building, he has to get the receivers acclimated to him, and he'll have to get the verbiage and help get everybody on the same page.

"So in my mind, you just see a fire in the guy's eyes, he's going to do everything. He's coming to win and you can just feel it in his voice, and you can see it in his eyes the way he's going about his business."

In addition to Rodgers, the Jets have signed several former Packers this offseason including WRs Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, OL Billy Turner and QB Tim Boyle. Wideout Malik Taylor also spent 2020-21 with Rodgers and Hackett.

"It is very common for new faces to want old faces, to be able to come in and help the installation of a program," Saleh said. "And everything is just being pinned on the quarterback — it's not just him. Hackett has something to say about it. He loves Randall, he took Billy Turner with him to Denver and wanted him here. So, of course, you are going to want to surround a coach with people who feels are going to be able to plant the flag. That whole narrative of what people are trying to put on the quarterback I think is tired, but it's common practice in the NFL."

Saleh compared it to when he was first hired as head coach of the Jets when he had a list of players he wanted to try and acquire to help install the new systems. That group included CB D.J. Reed, G Laken Tomlinson, RB Tevin Coleman and LBs Kwon Alexander and Marcell Harris.

Serving as offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019-21, Hackett helped Rodgers earn back-to-back MVP honors in 2020-21 as the Pack finished top-10 in passing both years and led the NFL in scoring in 2020 while averaging 31.8 pts/g. Rodgers may be familiar with some of his current teammates from his previous chapter in Green Bay, but that does not give them a pass on the 2023 Jets.

"At the end of the day, the best 53 will be on the football team and the best 11 will be on the football field when it comes down to snapping the ball," Saleh said. "At the same time, the reason why we're excited to bring those guys in, they stand for everything we believe in. You look at Allen Lazard, he came in as an undrafted free agent and he has all this unbelievable ability to him, and he made himself. Randall has such an amazing amount of experience, Billy Turner has so much experience, but they're internally driven individuals who just want to win football games and they love the game of football. Why wouldn't you bring them in and help accelerate, plant the flag and echo the message that Nathaniel and his staff are trying to accomplish?"

Following an illustrious run in Wisconsin, Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer, has embraced the football at One Jets Drive and life in the big city. Since his arrival, he's attended a New York Rangers/New Jersey Devils playoff game at Madison Square Garden and two New York Knicks postseason contests. Most recently, Rodgers dined with CB Sauce Gardner at Carbone in Greenwich Village and then sat courtside with the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year near the likes of Jessica Alba and Spike Lee as the Knicks evened their series with the Miami Heat.

"He's soaking it up," Saleh said of Rodgers. "New York is different, obviously. I don't want to speak for him, but I think deep down, he's a big-city guy at heart, and I think he's been enjoying it. I know he was in absolute awe of Madison Square Garden, which I was, too, when I first went. It's probably the coolest stadium in all of sports. He's embracing it. He's been enjoying all of it. He is cool in the sense when he's in here — it's football. It's been good."

Through the Lens | Best Images from the First Week of Optional Field Workouts

See the best photos of the Jets during the first week of phase two during optional offseason team workouts at 1 Jets Drive.

E_SS1_9169
1 / 80
E_SS1_7618
2 / 80
E_SS1_5221
3 / 80
E_SZ2_6542
4 / 80
E_SZ2_6858
5 / 80
E_SS3_8383
6 / 80
E_SZ2_6842
7 / 80
E_SZ2_6786
8 / 80
E_SZ2_6707
9 / 80
E_SS1_9918
10 / 80
E_SS3_8460
11 / 80
E_SS1_9830
12 / 80
E_SS1_9779
13 / 80
E_SS1_9744
14 / 80
E_SS1_9216
15 / 80
E_SZ2_6502
16 / 80
E_SS1_9649_1
17 / 80
E_SS1_9078
18 / 80
E_SS1_9340
19 / 80
E_SS1_9325
20 / 80
E_SS3_8259
21 / 80
E_SS1_5692
22 / 80
E_SS3_8494
23 / 80
E_SS1_7492
24 / 80
E_SS1_6717
25 / 80
E_SS1_6606
26 / 80
E_SS1_6699
27 / 80
E_SS1_9495
28 / 80
E_SZ1_1513
29 / 80
E_SS1_6022
30 / 80
E_SS1_6919
31 / 80
E_SS1_6127
32 / 80
E_SS1_6313
33 / 80
E_SS1_5490
34 / 80
E_SS1_5939
35 / 80
E_SS1_5658_2
36 / 80
E_SS1_5308
37 / 80
E_SS3_8688
38 / 80
E_SZ1_2275
39 / 80
E_SZ1_2347
40 / 80
E_SZ1_2180
41 / 80
E_SZ1_2144
42 / 80
E_SZ1_1050
43 / 80
E_SZ1_1628
44 / 80
E_SZ1_1677
45 / 80
E_SS3_8376
46 / 80
E_SZ1_1381
47 / 80
E_SZ1_1932
48 / 80
E_SZ1_1394
49 / 80
E_SZ1_1429
50 / 80
E_SZ1_1016
51 / 80
E_SZ1_1210
52 / 80
E_SS3_8134
53 / 80
E_SS3_8566
54 / 80
E_SZ1_1124
55 / 80
E_SZ1_0977
56 / 80
E_SZ1_0561
57 / 80
E_SZ1_0749
58 / 80
E_SZ1_0922
59 / 80
E_SZ1_0121
60 / 80
E_SZ1_0439
61 / 80
E_SZ1_0884
62 / 80
E_SZ1_0405
63 / 80
E_SZ1_0868
64 / 80
E_SS3_8797
65 / 80
E_SZ1_0105
66 / 80
E_SS3_8830
67 / 80
E_SS3_8887
68 / 80
E_SS3_8770
69 / 80
E_SS1_7768
70 / 80
E_SS3_8742
71 / 80
E_SS3_8628
72 / 80
E_SS3_8665
73 / 80
E_SS3_8302
74 / 80
E_SS3_8653
75 / 80
E_SS3_8332
76 / 80
E_SS3_8430
77 / 80
E_SS3_8347
78 / 80
E_SS3_8275
79 / 80
E_SZ1_0014
80 / 80
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Will McDonald, Joe Tippmann Say Day 1 of Jets Rookie Minicamp Was 'Great'

Robert Saleh 'Excited' to Work with First-Round Pick; Former Wisconsin Center Received Welcome Gifts from Nick Mangold and Jason Fabini

news

Jets O-Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker: It Feels Good to Be Back Out There

Returns From Injury to Discover a 'Chill Dude,' Aaron Rodgers, at QB

news

TE Zack Kuntz Signs Rookie Contract with Jets

GM Joe Douglas Says Old Dominion Product Had "Freak Factor"

news

LB Zaire Barnes Signs Rookie Contract With Jets

HC Robert Saleh: "He Is Incredibly Smart, Very Instinctive"

news

Jets Sign 5th-Round Draft Choice Israel Abanikanda

Pitt Star & Brooklynite Tied for 1st in FBS in Total and Rush TDs, Placed 2nd in All-Purpose Yards/Game in '22

news

Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

See All of the Numbers for the Jets Free Agents and Rookie Minicamp Numbers

news

Jets Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

GM Joe Douglas Adds 6 Players on Offense, 8 on Defense After 7-Player Draft

news

Jarrick Bernard-Converse Signs with the Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh on JBC: He Can Play All 3 Spots in the Defensive Backfield

news

Jets Rookie RB Izzy Abanikanda Has Always 'Wanted to be Different'

Fifth-Round Pick Staying Close to Home With the Green & White in New York

news

Garrett Wilson Already Bonding on Jets Practice Field with Aaron Rodgers

2nd-Year Player 'Honored' His New 'Legend' QB Has Compared Part of His Game to Another Famous No. 17

news

Where Are They Now: Gary Arthur

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Miami (Ohio)

Advertising