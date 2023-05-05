Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Never Been Around a Quarterback Quite Like' Aaron Rodgers

In addition to Rodgers, the Jets have signed several former Packers this offseason including WRs Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, OL Billy Turner and QB Tim Boyle. Wideout Malik Taylor also spent 2020-21 with Rodgers and Hackett.

"It is very common for new faces to want old faces, to be able to come in and help the installation of a program," Saleh said. "And everything is just being pinned on the quarterback — it's not just him. Hackett has something to say about it. He loves Randall, he took Billy Turner with him to Denver and wanted him here. So, of course, you are going to want to surround a coach with people who feels are going to be able to plant the flag. That whole narrative of what people are trying to put on the quarterback I think is tired, but it's common practice in the NFL."

Saleh compared it to when he was first hired as head coach of the Jets when he had a list of players he wanted to try and acquire to help install the new systems. That group included CB D.J. Reed, G Laken Tomlinson, RB Tevin Coleman and LBs Kwon Alexander and Marcell Harris.

Serving as offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019-21, Hackett helped Rodgers earn back-to-back MVP honors in 2020-21 as the Pack finished top-10 in passing both years and led the NFL in scoring in 2020 while averaging 31.8 pts/g. Rodgers may be familiar with some of his current teammates from his previous chapter in Green Bay, but that does not give them a pass on the 2023 Jets.

"At the end of the day, the best 53 will be on the football team and the best 11 will be on the football field when it comes down to snapping the ball," Saleh said. "At the same time, the reason why we're excited to bring those guys in, they stand for everything we believe in. You look at Allen Lazard, he came in as an undrafted free agent and he has all this unbelievable ability to him, and he made himself. Randall has such an amazing amount of experience, Billy Turner has so much experience, but they're internally driven individuals who just want to win football games and they love the game of football. Why wouldn't you bring them in and help accelerate, plant the flag and echo the message that Nathaniel and his staff are trying to accomplish?"

Following an illustrious run in Wisconsin, Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer, has embraced the football at One Jets Drive and life in the big city. Since his arrival, he's attended a New York Rangers/New Jersey Devils playoff game at Madison Square Garden and two New York Knicks postseason contests. Most recently, Rodgers dined with CB Sauce Gardner at Carbone in Greenwich Village and then sat courtside with the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year near the likes of Jessica Alba and Spike Lee as the Knicks evened their series with the Miami Heat.