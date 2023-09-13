Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Next-Man-Up Mentality'

The same talent that surrounded Rodgers -- whether "homegrown" young players like WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner or O-linemen Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton or new veteran additions like WR Allen Lazard and RB Davlin Cook -- the same guys now surround Wilson.

"He's going to play his game, come in the huddle with a lot of confidence, ready to deliver," Cook said. "There's no panic in him, the past is the past. We got to rock out with him and be better around him, and I feel like we will. As a runner in the room, we got can take a lot of pressure off Zach. I think the ground game is in good hands.

"We're going to put the ball in Zach's hands and let him do what he does. It's Zach's team, so let's go and try to win."

As shocking as the injury was to Rodgers, only four plays into his career with the Green & White, Mosley said that the Jets played on, and played on to victory. He said there was no letdown then and doesn't expect a letdown on Sunday and beyond.

"I think it showed and the perfect example was Monday, most of the air came out of the crowd," Mosley said. "We have to keep playing, [injuries] are a part of football. Everyone at some point, if you play long enough, gets injured."