Jets HC Robert Saleh: It's 'Going to Be Awesome When This Thing Gets Flipped'

No one ever said that building a Jets team to challenge in the AFC East and beyond would be easy -- few things in the NFL ever are. Now, with seven games remaining in the regular season, first-year head coach Robert Saleh is in position to assess where the "project" stands at Thanksgiving 2021 and where he sees it going.

"I've been through this [rebuild], it's my fifth one going from Houston, Jacksonville, Seattle, San Francisco," Saleh said. "This is exactly what it looks like and we're not the only ones. You look at Arizona [9-2], they're in Year 3 and doing a heck of a job.

"So, as I've said before, I respect the heck out of the urgency from the fans and the wanting to flip this thing, but in fairness, this is the first time this fanbase is actually experiencing something like this. Usually it's been a quick fix, followed by a scramble. This is an actual plan. I feel like [general manager] Joe [Douglas] is doing a phenomenal job with a really, really concise plan on how to build from the ground up and there's a lot of exciting pieces on this team that are hidden in these losses. But when you sit back and watch it from our perspective and the combination of veterans and youth, it's definitely going in the right direction and eventually, while frustrating today, is going to be awesome when this thing gets flipped."

Saleh, Douglas and their staff have pinned the future of the Green & White on building through the draft and flexibility to add suitable players in free agency. The Jets, at present, own two first-round picks in 2022, two in the second round and two in the fourth round among nine total selections. There has been obvious progress from the past two drafts from players like Bryce Hall, Ashtyn Davis, (both) Michael Carters, Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, Brandin Echols and others.

That said, Jets fans are a passionate and impatient cohort, starved for a team that can win consistently.

"I started joking around with somebody that one year in New York is like dog years," Saleh said. "It is euphoria or disaster, there is no in between. We embrace the expectation. We want to win. Even now, we're trying to win football games and we're trying to teach this young group and these young men how to win these games.