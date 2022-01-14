Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's an Exciting Direction We're Going In'

Of all his challenges as a rookie head coach in the NFL, the injuries, the virus, the proverbial roller coaster in a 17-game season that produced four victories, the Jets' Robert Saleh said that little compared to occupying a two-bedroom apartment with his wife and seven children -- and remaining sane.

"I kind of think it's a blessing," Saleh said this week on "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN radio. "It's been tough, nine of us in a two-bedroom apartment. All my kids, seven on two beds. It's kind of the way I grew up. They're calling [RT Morgan] Moses' kids, they're calling [defensive assistant Ricky] Manning's kids and they're all playing in the courtyard, owning the place. We're moving into a new house with no neighbors around and I think they're going to be bored.

"Thing is, these guys will never forget this year. I think they're going to look back at it as the greatest year of their lives. They're a tight-knit group, and in a way we've been blessed that we've been forced to be so close. Sometimes I think we lose that as families."

As the hosts of the radio show commented after completing their interview of Saleh, he's a dyed-in-the-wool football coach, but he has come across -- win or lose -- as a quality human being who eschews coachspeak as he has adjusted to the demands of leading 53 men. And he's not adverse to admitting that he has things to learn.

"The administrative aspect is an SOB, your day gets broken up so often you can't get a chunk of time for film and sit there five, six hours," he said. "Your day gets fragmented a lot. It's a tremendous learning experience with regard to balancing your schedule. I look forward to attacking this offseason, getting a block of time to watch tape and help this team win games.