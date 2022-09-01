Jets' HC Robert Saleh: I'm Excited About Zach Wilson's Future 

Jets head coach Robert Saleh popped into an early-morning video session with reporters on Thursday as the Jets prepared to take a break over the Labor Day holiday weekend, with only five practices on the schedule before they start the 2022 NFL season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11.

Saleh has refrained, so far, from naming Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback against one of his former teams while Zach Wilson rehabs from surgery on his right knee.

"There's no timeline, if Zach is not ready I'll have a lot to say next week," Saleh said on Tuesday. "If not, Joe will be the starter."

While Wilson is working his way back since sustaining the knee injury, which required surgery, Saleh said that his second-year quarterback continues to be engaged and dialed in. Wilson landed awkwardly on a scramble during the opening series of the first preseason game, at Philadelphia.

"Before the injury he was way ahead of where he was a year ago," Saleh said on Thursday. "I know the first preseason game people put a lot of stock into that series, that first game. But it isn't even close to showing what he's done in OTAs and camp, and the way he communicates. I'm excited about him getting back to show how far he's come, I'm excited and excited about his future.