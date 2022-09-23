Jets HC Robert Saleh Honors Linden HS Player Xavier McClain

According to NJ.com, McClain took a blow to the head as he returned the second-half kickoff in a game against Woodbridge. The game was stopped as McClain was attended to and taken from the field in an ambulance.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead on Wednesday night said on social media that McClain had died from his injuries. Faculty and staff at the school confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

"Together we prayed for a miracle and hoped for a different outcome," Armstead wrote on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts. "I trust that God knows better. He needed an angel and decided to call Xavier home to be with Him."

McClain played on offense and defense for Linden. In the game he had two carries for 18 yards and caught an 8-yard pass, while also making four tackles in the defensive backfield.