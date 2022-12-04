Jets HC Robert Saleh: Garrett Wilson Is 'Special'

Saleh added: "Wish he could have kept his foot inbounds on that one, but man, he's amazing. That was amazing that even got to that with the way he broke tackles."

After a slow first quarter being held without a catch, Wilson had 6 receptions for 84 yards combined in the second and third quarters. Before the half, he dropped to the turf and dragged his feet along the sideline for a 23-yard pick up that led to a franchise-record 60-yard field goal by K Greg Zuerlein ,to cut the lead to 20-6.

"I couldn't lose myself because I missed out on a few balls," Wilson said. "I can't let that affect the rest of the game. My teammates rely on me. My family relies on me."

The Jets 'offense struggled in the red zone scoring a touchdown on 1-of-6 opportunities. Wilson totaled 78 yards in the fourth quarter and put the Jets in goal-to-go territory, drawing a pass interference that put them at the Minnesota 4 yard-line. Four plays later, he helped push White across the goal line on a fourth-down QB sneak for the Green & White's lone touchdown.

"Garrett cares and he is a fighter," White said. "I mean he might not have gotten the ball early, but he never complained. He just kept running routes and it came to him."

Wilson now has 790 yards receiving this season – 54 short of Keyshawn Johnson's franchise rookie record of 844 set in 1996.

Wilson said earlier this week that he's modeled some of his game after Jefferson, who was held to 7 receptions, 45 yards and a touchdown on Sunday after averaging 112 yards per game this season.