Jets HC Robert Saleh: D.J. Reed Will Prove You Wrong 

The Jets' D.J. Reed is a rarity in the NFL, a 5-9 cornerback who can line up outside the numbers and excel. Reed, 25, who signed a three-year free-agent deal with the Jets in March, is a dogged competitor who will be counted on as a critical culture piece for a young team looking to reverse its fortunes.

With Robert Saleh his defensive coordinator his first two pro seasons in San Francisco, Reed, a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State, primarily lined up in the slot. But he was waived in 2020 with a non-football injury designation after he sustained a torn pectoral muscle during an offseason workout and was claimed by the Seahawks, and a position move would follow.

"When I was a D coordinator at San Francisco, we looked at D.J. as a nickel safety and we tried to pin him there and say he can't play outside, he's too small," Saleh said during a spring appearance on "The Official Jets Podcast." "Because of Covid and roster restrictions and he had an injury, we had to cut him and hoped we'd be able to stash him for the year."

But the Seahawks claimed Reed and he returned to the lineup in November with 6 tackles and an INT against Saleh and the Niners. He would play 24 games in two seasons with Seattle and became a fixture on the outside, starting 22 contests and totaling 140 tackles, 17 PDs and 4 INTs.

"To Seattle's credit, they claimed him, they stashed him and waited until he got healthy," Saleh said. "And over the next year and a half, he absolutely dominated outside. He proved Seattle right, he proved me wrong, and I'm not afraid to admit that. I'm so proud of him, it's a testament to who he is and the type of mindset he has. If you say he can't do something, he will prove you wrong. So be very careful on the challenges you make to him because he will prove you wrong."

Reed took a long road to the Jets, spending a redshirt season at Fresno State before enrolling at Cerritos College (Norwalk, CA) and then finally earning a scholarship at Kansas State. He has remained on the move in the NFL -- the Jets are his third NFL team since the 2018 NFL Draft.

"It's been pretty fun," he said this spring. "The first couple of weeks, like the first two weeks, was a lot, just getting moved in and trying to find a home and just trying to get used to everything. But once I got all that knocked out, everything has been love here. The way we work, we're working really hard in OTAs. Even before OTAs started, guys were working hard in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom. We have a lot of guys who are really good football players. I think it's going to be very fun to see how everything plays out."