Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'A Really Cool Thing Happening With These Rookies'

The Jets are the youngest team in the NFL, and although a handful of rookies have been learning on the job, their football IQ has been creeping up with each repetition, each practice, each minute on the field.

"It's exciting because I know though experience where this group is going to go and I know it is hard to see," said head coach Robert Saleh in an interview "Jets Gameday With Robert Saleh" that airs before games each week on CBS 2 NY TV at 11:30 a.m. "This is a really cool thing happening with these rookies. They're getting all this playing time and they're only going to get faster, they're only going to get stronger, they're only going to get better as time goes on. The faster this happens and with all this experience the more explosive it is going to become.

"They're out there playing, getting reps, [CB] Michael Carter, [LB]Jamien Sherwood, [CB] Brandin Echols are doing a heck of a job. On offense, the quarterback [Zach Wilson] is growing, [LG] Alijah Vera-Tucker had his best week and [RB] Michael Carter is doing a nice job carrying the rock, [WR] Elijah Moore is getting close to breaking out. The group is only going to get better."

According to TruMedia, the Jets have had 1,739 snaps from rookies through five games, the most in the NFL. The Steelers are second, 379 snaps behind the Jets. The Jets are second in the league in offensive snaps by rookies and fourth in defensive snaps by rookies.

The coach is the first to admit that through five games and the team's 1-4 start, there have been hiccups among the Jets young players, but this season and beyond is a marathon, not a sprint.

"There are a lot of things we talk about that's different between the young guy and the veterans," Saleh said. "I call them scars, scars on arms all these experienced guys have. They know what to expect start to finish. The young guys all got a clean slate, no scars. They are such quick learners, so explosive. And you can see that by the start of the second quarter they are getting more comfortable. It's a lot to do with excitement, it's all new once and once they're in the flow of things they start to catch up and then get rolling. They are going to get faster, they are going to get better, and it's exciting to think about. We're heading in the right direction."

It's obvious that the lion's share of attention has been on Wilson, the rookie quarterback from BYU, who will be the focus Part 2 of the Saleh interview. For now, the payoff from general manager Joe Douglas' second draft has been evident on the field in the play of rookies on offense, defense and special teams.