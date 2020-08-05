Jets HC Adam Gase: Le'Veon Bell Is 'Extremely Motivated'

Mount Becton Arrival

Bell will be running behind five new offensive linemen come Week 1 as none the team's 2019 opening-day starting O-linemen are on the roster. One player who will be fighting for a starting job is Jets' first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who also reported to the facility in good physical condition.

"I want to say he's lean, but the guy is a big man," Gase said of the No. 11 overall pick. "He did a great job of sticking with the program that he was doing in the offseason all through the summer. At the end of the day, you're looking at a 370-pound man. He's one of the biggest players I've ever been around. The way that he's built, he's always just going to look big. He is lean, but he's a big man. We're excited to get him on the field, get him going against our defensive guys."

The Louisville product trained with Duke Manyweather throughout the offseason and while he might be physically prepared, Gase said there will be a learning curve for the 21-year-old dancing bear.