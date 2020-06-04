Jets Have Fortified QB Depth Chart Behind Sam Darnold

A 61 percent passer at FIU, Morgan shined in front of scouts at the East-West Shrine Game. In addition to going 9-of-14 for 116 yards with a scoring toss in the East's 31-27 win in January, Morgan captured the Pat Tillman Award for being the player who best exemplified intelligence, sportsmanship and service. Then in February, the Jets were the only team to officially interview Morgan at the combine.

"He's not a guy who wows you in any regard, but he's consistent across the board, which you like. Then just the blend of the size and the mobility makes you think he has a lot of room to continue to get better," Wilson said.

While it flew under the radar earlier this offseason, the Jets had a need to improve the talent behind Darnold. The Green & White went 0-6 in games Darnold didn't start in 2018-19. But after the drafting of Morgan, there was still a void in experience as David Fales has played six games and Mike White has yet to take an NFL snap. So Douglas dramatically changed the dynamic at the position when he signed Joe Flacco last week.

"I think it's going to be huge to get in there and get to know the guys and develop a relationship with the team and do anything I can to help the team get better," Flacco said. "And in that process, help Sam with whatever he needs help with, take his mind off something and tell him how I see things or how I've dealt with this in the past — whether it's on the football field or stuff that's off the football field."

Flacco could be pivotal in Morgan's development as well. The rookie will have the best of both worlds to learn from in Darnold, a player who's actually younger than him but has two years of starting experience under his belt, and Flacco, a 35-year-old who has thrown for 40,067 yards and 218 TDs in 171 regular-season games and has a Super Bowl MVP on his résumé.