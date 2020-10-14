Jets' Greg Van Roten Graded as Top NFL Guard by Pro Football Focus in Week 5

He's one of two Jets players on offense (fellow guard Alex Lewis is the other) who have played all 331 snaps in the season. Van Roten (6-3, 305), who grew up in Rockville Centre on Long Island, signed with the Green & White in the offseason after playing the last three years with Carolina. He was named PFF's most improved player on the Panthers last season and graded out as the 15th left guard in the league.

"It's like a dream come true," he said in the spring. "In elementary school, in my fifth-grade yearbook, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be an NFL player.' ... Then to come to the Jets and walk around the hallways and see the posters of all the guys I watched growing up has been just incredible so far."