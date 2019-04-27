Jets GM Mike Maccagnan: 'We've Made Some Good Strides'

While this was Maccagnan's fifth draft as the team's general manager, it was his first working alongside head coach Adam Gase.

"Adam has been very involved in the whole process through all the draft meetings," Maccagnan said. "We have breakout meetings where Adam, myself and a few other people are in. During the draft, he's been sitting, for the most part, next to me when the pick is coming up. I know right now he's getting ready to go help recruit for college free agency. So, he's been pretty much in the process the whole way through. Any player we pick, draft or sign from pro free agency to the college draft, he's very involved. He's pretty much in step with everything we do."

Maccagnan, who re-signed veteran C Jonotthan Harrison in free agency, was asked today about whether he had intentions on adding a center in the draft.

"In some cases, you target some players at positions that are needs," he said. "But if they're not the best players available at that point of time, sometimes it's better to build with good players that you think have a chance to come in and be good players at other positions."

Another position that Maccagan addressed was cornerback with him stating the team was excited about seeing how veteran Darryl Roberts performs and adding he would have no problems bringing back veteran Morris Claiborne. And after signing C.J. Mosley to a lucrative contract in free agency, Maccagnan was again asked about the future of veteran inside 'backer Darron Lee.