Jets GM Joe Douglas: Winning Culture 'Starts at the Top,' With HC Robert Saleh

OTAs, training camp, the preseason and cutdown day are in the rearview mirror. A little more than a week remains before the start of the Jets' 2022 regular season when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11.

And for general manager Joe Douglas, all arrows are pointing up in the building of a winning culture under the savvy and spirited direction of head coach Robert Saleh and his staff.

"It starts at the top and when you have a head coach that brings the energy, the juice, the genuine love of game that Coach Saleh brings, and with his staff of high-energy teachers it goes from there," Douglas told reporters on Wednesday. "Bringing in the right type of people, the job the personnel staff has done bringing in the right type of competitor here. After that, you try to get as many good people in the building as you can, and good things are going to start to happen.

"I love Robert's consistency, his consistent energy every day and how well he communicates and how well we've been able to bounce ideas off each other. We have different perspectives, but I feel that both of us are able to set egos aside to do what's best for the team. Just watching him, that consistent energy and communication have been a joy to work with."

One day after cutting the roster from 80 to 53, Douglas said that there were many spirited conversations among the team's coaches and the personnel staff. Several of the players cut by the Jets were on Wednesday picked up by other teams, including S Jason Pinnock (Giants), T Chuma Edoga (Atlanta) and CB Javelin Guidry (Arizona). To date, Douglas said that the Jets have not placed a waiver claim on any available player.