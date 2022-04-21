Jets GM Joe Douglas Talks Draft: It's All About Best Available Athlete ... and Freaks

But Joe D did say was it's still about one particular philosophy that all draftniks know by heart.

"I think you get in trouble if you're breaking it up by position and need," the GM said to a question about whether best available at a specific position is ever an option. "I think you have to take the best player available. Ozzie [Newsome, Baltimore's long-time personnel guru] used to have a saying: A luxury today could be a necessity tomorrow. When you get away from your board, I think that's when you can get into a real jam."

One more guideline came into focus during the news conference and that is what the Jets and their fans should expect from those top four picks plus No. 69 in Round 3. Those players aren't coming onto the roster as observers.

"You're expecting those players in the first two rounds to be starters for you," Douglas said. "That's our viewpoint going into any draft. In a perfect world, those first-, second, third-round picks are starters for you. We know it doesn't always go that way, but that's what you're looking for."

Douglas also is looking for one more thing, which he highlighted when asked about outside speculation about any Jets interest regarding San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel reportedly seeking a trade. His reply applied to trade talk, free agency signings and the draft that now is just one week down the road.