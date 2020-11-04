Jets GM Joe Douglas: Everyone Has to Own Our Record

Over the past few weeks, the Jets released RB Le'Veon Bell and Douglas acquired future draft picks in exchange for ILB Avery Williamson (Pittsburgh), NT Steve McLendon (Tampa Bay) and DL Jordan Willis (San Francisco). Douglas thanked each player for their service and discussed the Jets' standing for the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts.

"Over the last few months, we've been able to improve our draft capital," he said. "As we sit here now, we have 9 picks this upcoming draft and we have 9 picks in the next draft. Of those picks, 8 over the next two years are going to be in the top three rounds, so that gives us a lot of flexibility and a lot of opportunity to really improve the talent on this roster. But ultimately again for us to get to where we need to be, we have to continue to develop and invest in our players moving forward."

And while the Jets will have financial flexibility next spring, Douglas was clear about his philosophy regarding the draft and free agency.

"I think when you look at successful organizations no matter what the sport, you don't see a lot of teams that build long-term success by buying their way out," he said. "You see the teams, the organizations that have long-term success, they draft well and they develop their players. I think that's the model moving forward, our vision moving forward. And when we have the opportunity to strike in free agency, having that flexibility. But none of this is going to work if we don't draft and develop these guys, especially with the assets we have last year and this year."

Douglas said that the Jets will continue to look to improve along the line of scrimmage while adding explosive playmakers, passer rushers and defenders that can cover well. He reiterated that he has to provide the coaching staff with more talented pieces.

"This is not all on Adam [Gase]," he said of the second-year head coach who has guided the club to a 7-17 mark in 2019-20. "I have to do a better job of surrounding him with better players and better weapons. We're in this together. I'm going through and thinking everything I can try to do to try to help Adam. The goal is to get this fixed together."

After the NFL trade deadline came and went, Douglas said the club was never shopping neither DT Quinnen Williams nor TE Chris Herndon. He took multiple questions about Darnold and stated the third-year signal-caller was the Jets' "best quarterback and our quarterback of the future." The Jets have a hill to climb and Douglas remains optimistic that they'll eventually if they stay the course.