Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'A Lot of Picks, a Lot of Options, a Lot of Flexibility'

That last statement was in response to a question about Zach Wilson, the BYU quarterback could be headed to the Jets after one strong season of play. Douglas pointed to last year's top pick, Joe Burrow of LSU who went to Cincinnati, with Douglas saying he had a "stellar season" in 2019 and "came out of nowhere."

"I would say, when you go back in the process in terms of Burrow, you have to have a comfort level on why was it one year," Douglas said. "There are a lot of circumstances that go into it. A lot of factors. At the end of the day you lean on your staff, your own eyes when watching tape to make the best decision. There are a lot of good quarterbacks in this draft, a lot of them have gone through adverse situations. The NFL game will present a lot of adversity and we want to see how these young men handled it so far. It's a good precursor of how they will handle it in the NFL."

With a wealth of draft capital, some draft analysts have speculated that the Jets could move up or move back from the No. 23 pick, their second of the first round; or possibly package later-round picks in a transaction to go for quality over quantity. As Douglas said several months ago about the possibility of trading Darnold, "I'll always answer the phone."

"I think we really start those conversations now, not only in-house to start making the calls or receiving the calls, but start greasing the skids maybe if we're interested in moving up or back," Douglas said. "The ground work goes into trades before the draft. Once we're all in, it depends who's left on the board, either a pick you're trying to acquire or one you have. The most depends on who's left and what you're comfortable giving up, or moving back to get the player you're excited about."