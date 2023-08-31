Jets GM Joe Douglas 'Not Running' from Expectations for 2023 Season

The Jets have been in the spotlight since the hunt for their quarterback began in the offseason. After acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and going through training camp captured by HBO's "Hard Knocks," the buzz around the team is palpable.

"We're not running or hiding from any expectations that are out there," said Joe Douglas, who is entering his fifth season as Jets general manager. "I think when the dust settles, you want to be in the conversation as one of those teams that can compete for a Super Bowl. You get a ticket into the dance and anything can happen. I think with the training camp we've had, the job that the players have done, the job that the coaching staff has done, we're ready. But we're really not looking any further than the Buffalo Bills. Three-time defending AFC East champions are coming into MetLife and we know what kind of task that is to compete against them."

Douglas is no stranger to championships. He has three Super Bowl rings – two with the Ravens and one, most recently, with the Eagles. This Jets team has decorated young talent like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner and veteran talent likesuch as Rodgers and C.J. Mosley. More importantly, to Douglas, the Jets have the right character.