Jets Get Playmaker RB Breece Hall & Tough-Minded TE Jeremy Ruckert on Day 2

Head coach Robert Saleh said: "Part of the plan was to add some guys who when they touch it, guys can take it 80 (yards)."

After selecting Hall, some could claim the Green & White have selected the top cornerback in the draft in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, the top wideout in Garrett Wilson, the top edge rusher in Jermaine Johnson and top running back in Hall. Then after a long wait, the Jets took Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert in Round 3 (No. 101 overall).

"With Jeremy, he's a really tough-minded individual," Douglas said. "He's a great teammate, a guy that's willing to sacrifice for the team. He's a dynamic athlete and a dynamic weapon in the pass game. He was a guy (at OSU) who was willing to do the dirty work to help his teammates as a blocker. He really committed to helping his RBs at the point of attack and he gets after guys at the line of scrimmage but can also get open against safeties, create separation in the pass game. H has excellent ball skills, and he has got some run after catch too."

On Saturday, the Jets are scheduled to pick twice in Round 4 with the No. 111 and No. 117 selections.