Jets' George Fant Proves He Belongs as NFL Starter in 2020

Jets' RT George Fant believes his 2020 season, his first with the team and his first entrenched as a starter, could be a launching pad for his career.

"I proved to myself and I feel like I proved to everybody else that I deserve to be in the league, deserve to be a starter in this league and that I could play at a high level consistently," he said. "There are more things I want to work on, but I feel like that's the No. 1 thing. I needed that for myself, the confidence in myself and hopefully put that confidence in the team as well."

Fant was the first player to agree to terms with the Jets in free agency in 2019, which was General Manager Joe Douglas' first full offseason with the Green & White. Fant spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks as their swing tackle. He took 664 snaps as an undrafted rookie in 2016 (10 starts) which was the most playing time he received until he joined the Jets. He started 14 games this past season (12 at RT, 2 at LT) and took 829 snaps which was the second-most on the team behind C Connor McGovern.

"It means a lot," he said. "I proved a lot to myself. Coming in next year, this was the best thing for me. Being able to look back on this season and see what I accomplished this year, it's going to a huge confidence boost for me."