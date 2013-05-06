Jets Future Looks Bright at RB

"I kind of think of that as a big asset to my game, catching the ball out of the backfield and running routes on linebackers," he told me. "I'm excited to do that in this offense too."

In Marty Mornhinweg's West Coast attack, the Jets will get more use out of their RBs in the passing game. Greene paced the Jets runners with 19 receptions last season while Bilal Powell pitched in with 17 catches.

"I like to make big plays. I like to make the crowd move," Goodson said. "Find open space and when it comes that time — you have to lay into some guys sometimes."

The Jets did a nice job of addressing their offensive line on draft weekend. A month after signing Willie Colon in free agency, the team announced the signing of veteran G Stephen Peterman. They were also thrilled to get Kent State mauler Brian Winters in the third round before selecting Virginia OL Oday Aboushi (D5, No. 141 overall) and Michigan G Will Campbell (D6, No. 178 overall) on Day Three. Those players will compete to battle with the likes of C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson and RT Austin Howard, and ultimately create holes for the backs.

"They do a mix. It's zone scheme, power," Goodson said of the blocking up front. "They do a lot of mix of trying to run the ball, trying to get guys into space. That's what I like about it, get 1-on-1 matchups and let your players make plays."

Eager to help in any way that he can, Goodson has set his goals high.

"I think every year you have to come up with something and my goal this year is to make it to the Pro Bowl however that may be — special teams," he said. "That's what I want to do."

Ivory knows Jets Nation has high expectations and doesn't intend on letting anyone down.

"I understand you guys hold people accountable," he said with a smile. "And I'm definitely going to hold myself accountable. I want to give the fans something great to watch when they come out every Sunday and I am looking forward to having a great season."

In addition to Ivory and Goodson, the Jets have a multi-purpose back in Powell who displayed signifcant progress in Year 2 and another explosive option in Joe McKnight. Lex Hilliard and newcomer Tommy Bohanon, a seventh-round pick from Wake Forest, are also in the mix at fullback.

"Our chemistry is building, pretty cool guys. I think we'll have a great backfield coming this year," Ivory said.