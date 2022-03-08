Jets Free Agency | Work Continues to Bolster Defensive Line

Free Agent DL Candidate Capsules

DT B.J. Hill (6-3, 310)Drafted in the third round by the Giants in 2018, Hill helped send the Bengals to the Super Bowl when he made a key interception against the Chiefs as Cincinnati rallied to win the AFC title in overtime. This past season (his first with the Bengals), Hill played in 16 games, recorded 5.5 sacks, 6 TFLs and 12 QB hits while making 50 tackles (29 solo). He will turn 27 on April 20. He played in 49% of the snaps on defense, and his run-stop rate of 11.2% ranked fourth-best at the position out of 105 qualifiers. He also chipped in 29 pressures on 326 pass-rush snaps, for a pressure rate of 8.0%, which was 35th out of 122 qualified interior defensive linemen.

DT D.J. Jones (6-0, 305)Another one of those guys with history with Saleh -- drafted in the sixth round by San Francisco in 2017 when the current Jets HC was the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Part of the appeal of the 27-year-old Jones is that he played in the same defensive scheme now employed by the Jets. Though he is similar in size and stature to Quinnen Williams and has experience playing in the middle of the Dline, he is versatile and talented enough to thrive most anywhere on the interior line. Last season, he started and played in all 17 games, had 35 run stops over only 263 snaps. Jones had 2 sacks, 10 TFLs and 56 total tackles (40 solo). His 66.6 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus, was slightly above the positional average of 65.1. He played under a one-year contract last season, had the best season of his career and is now likely to be on the open market.

Randy Gregory (6-5, 238)While some older veterans (Von Miller, Chandler Jones and Jadeveon Clowney) are likely to be seeking a last big contract, Gregory, 29, is coming off a strong season with the Cowboys -- even though he played in 12 games because of a midseason calf injury. Coming out of Nebraska, he was expected to be a possible first-round draft pick in 2015, but failed a drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine and fell to the Cowboys in the second round with the 60th overall pick. His 84.7 pass-rush grade in the 2021 regular season was 11th among edge defenders. In those 12 games last season, Gregory had 6 sacks (tying a career high), 17 QB hits and a single interception. Dallas is likely to be hard pressed to retain Gregory under the salary cap while also paying DE DeMarcus Lawrence big dollars.

Harold Landry III (6-2, 252)

Since being drafted by Tennessee in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Landry has been nothing short of an ironman for the Titans. In four seasons he has played in 64 of 65 regular-season games, taking 3,187 snaps since 2019, which is almost 300 more than the next highest edge rusher (Leonard Floyd of the Rams). Landry, who will turn 29 in June, had the best season of his career in 2021, recording a team-leading 12 sacks (10th in the league), and had a career high with 75 total tackles (51 solo).