Jets Free Agency | It Continues Up Front With the Defensive Line 

Free Agent Candidate Capsules

Dalvin Tomlinson (6-3, 319), Giants

Tomlinson was selected in the second round, No. 55 overall in 2017, and was a plug-and-play starter. He's been a steady force in the interior of the Giants' defensive line, starting all 64 games. He's predominantly a run defender, totaling 207 tackles and 21 TFLs. He's had 3.5 sacks in each of his past two seasons. He and Jets former DL Leonard Williams, who is also set to become a free agent, helped the crosstown rival finish No. 10 in the NFL in rush yards per game (111.4 yds). Williams posted a career best 11.5 sacks and 30 QB hits and is likely to be earn top dollar among defensive linemen.

Larry Ogunjobi (6-4, 305), Cleveland

Ogunjobi flashed his rookie season, starting one of the 14 games he played in before earning a full-time role in the Browns' defense. Since, he's started in all 46 games he's played in although his play dipped each of the past three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, with defensive grades of 60.6 (2018), 56 (2019) and 51.4 (2020). Ogunjobi, who's totaled 180 tackles, 37 TFLs and 14.5 sacks in four seasons, has Jets ties. He's from Livingston, N.J., even though he attended Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, N.C. He also overlapped at Charlotte with Jets OL Cameron Clark.

Solomon Thomas (6-2, 280), San Francisco

Thomas played under Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2017. He only played in two games in the 2020 season, but in 2019 Thomas lined up in multiple spots for the 49ers. He lined up both inside and outside, taking 226 snaps on the interior of the line and 184 on the outside, according to PFF. Last week, Saleh said there is comfort in familiarity, but that is not the determining factor when deciding whether to pursue free agents who he's coached. Thomas has 95 career tackles, 16 TFLs, 6 sacks and 23 QB hits in 48 games (30 starts).

Shelby Harris (6-2, 290), Denver

After two seasons in Oakland (2014-15), and stints with the Jets and Cowboys in 2016, Harris developed into a nice piece for the Broncos DL. He started played in 59 games (33 starts) from 2017-20 and totaled 154 tackles, 27 TFLS, 15.5 sacks, 33 QB hits and 23 PDs. Harris, who will be 30 at the start of the regular season, would be a steady presence for any team and would add to an already healthy rotation the Jets have now minus Anderson, one of the NFL's best run defenders last season.