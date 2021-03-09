Jets Free Agency | It Continues Up Front With the Defensive Line 

GM Joe Douglas Wants to Control the Line of Scrimmage; Jets Could Add Up Front to Flank Quinnen Williams

Mar 09, 2021 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

dl-fa-preview-thumb-E_SZ1_1994

Defensive Linemen on the Roster (GP/GS in 2020)
Trevon Coley (0/0), Folorunso Fatukasi (15/8), John Franklin-Myers (15/2), Bryce Huff (14/0), Kyle Phillips (7/3), Nathan Shepherd (14/3), Tanzel Smart (3/0), Quinnen Williams (13/13), Jabari Zuniga (8/0)

Potential Free Agents
Unrestricted: Coley.

Jets DL Free Agent Picture
The Jets' defensive line could be one of the positions that won't see a lot of turnover in the offseason. Trevon Coley is the only DL with an expiring contract. GM Joe Douglas recently released Henry Anderson, who spent three seasons with the Green & White.

The Jets have a foundational piece up front in Quinnen Williams, who led the team with 7 sacks in the 2020 season. He was flanked by players like John Franklin-Myers and Folorunso Fatukasi, who each had career years.

"I don't think my vision has changed from when I first stood in front of you guys," Douglas said midseason. "I think it starts up front, and I think it starts with the offensive and defensive lines. That's going to lead to the rest of the team, and so we really have to win the line of scrimmage first."

Photos | 2021 Jets Free Agents

Take a look at the Jets players slated to become unrestricted, restricted, or exclusive rights free agents when the NFL's free agency period begins on March 17.

Unrestricted Free Agent OL Josh Andrews
1 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
OL Josh Andrews

Unrestricted Free Agent LB Tarell Basham
2 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
LB Tarell Basham

Unrestricted Free Agent TE Dan Brown
3 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
TE Dan Brown

Unrestricted Free Agent DL Trevon Coley
4 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
DL Trevon Coley

Unrestricted Free Agent OL Pat Elflein
5 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
OL Pat Elflein

Unrestricted Free Agent S Matthias Farley
6 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
S Matthias Farley

Unrestricted Free Agent QB Joe Flacco
7 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
QB Joe Flacco

Unrestricted Free Agent RB Frank Gore
8 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
RB Frank Gore

Unrestricted Free Agent LB Bryce Hager
9 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
LB Bryce Hager

Unrestricted Free Agent LB Neville Hewitt
10 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
LB Neville Hewitt

Unrestricted Free Agent S Bennett Jackson
11 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
S Bennett Jackson

Unrestricted Free Agent LB Jordan Jenkins
12 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
LB Jordan Jenkins

Unrestricted Free Agent CB Arthur Maulet
13 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
CB Arthur Maulet

Unrestricted Free Agent S Marcus Maye
14 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
S Marcus Maye

Unrestricted Free Agent S Bradley McDougald
15 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
S Bradley McDougald

Unrestricted Free Agent LB Patrick Onwuasor
16 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
LB Patrick Onwuasor

Unrestricted Free Agent WR Breshad Perriman
17 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
WR Breshad Perriman

Unrestricted Free Agent LB Brian Poole
18 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
LB Brian Poole

Unrestricted Free Agent TE Ross Travis
19 / 24

Unrestricted Free Agent
TE Ross Travis

Restricted Free Agent RB Josh Adams
20 / 24

Restricted Free Agent
RB Josh Adams

Restricted Free Agent LB Harvey Langi
21 / 24

Restricted Free Agent
LB Harvey Langi

Restricted Free Agent LB Frankie Luvu
22 / 24

Restricted Free Agent
LB Frankie Luvu

Restricted Free Agent WR Vyncint Smith
23 / 24

Restricted Free Agent
WR Vyncint Smith

Exclusive Rights Free Agent WR Jeff Smith
24 / 24

Exclusive Rights Free Agent
WR Jeff Smith

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Free Agent Candidate Capsules
Dalvin Tomlinson (6-3, 319), Giants
Tomlinson was selected in the second round, No. 55 overall in 2017, and was a plug-and-play starter. He's been a steady force in the interior of the Giants' defensive line, starting all 64 games. He's predominantly a run defender, totaling 207 tackles and 21 TFLs. He's had 3.5 sacks in each of his past two seasons. He and Jets former DL Leonard Williams, who is also set to become a free agent, helped the crosstown rival finish No. 10 in the NFL in rush yards per game (111.4 yds). Williams posted a career best 11.5 sacks and 30 QB hits and is likely to be earn top dollar among defensive linemen.

Larry Ogunjobi (6-4, 305), Cleveland
Ogunjobi flashed his rookie season, starting one of the 14 games he played in before earning a full-time role in the Browns' defense. Since, he's started in all 46 games he's played in although his play dipped each of the past three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, with defensive grades of 60.6 (2018), 56 (2019) and 51.4 (2020). Ogunjobi, who's totaled 180 tackles, 37 TFLs and 14.5 sacks in four seasons, has Jets ties. He's from Livingston, N.J., even though he attended Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, N.C. He also overlapped at Charlotte with Jets OL Cameron Clark.

Solomon Thomas (6-2, 280), San Francisco
Thomas played under Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2017. He only played in two games in the 2020 season, but in 2019 Thomas lined up in multiple spots for the 49ers. He lined up both inside and outside, taking 226 snaps on the interior of the line and 184 on the outside, according to PFF. Last week, Saleh said there is comfort in familiarity, but that is not the determining factor when deciding whether to pursue free agents who he's coached. Thomas has 95 career tackles, 16 TFLs, 6 sacks and 23 QB hits in 48 games (30 starts). 

Shelby Harris (6-2, 290), Denver
After two seasons in Oakland (2014-15), and stints with the Jets and Cowboys in 2016, Harris developed into a nice piece for the Broncos DL. He started played in 59 games (33 starts) from 2017-20 and totaled 154 tackles, 27 TFLS, 15.5 sacks, 33 QB hits and 23 PDs. Harris, who will be 30 at the start of the regular season, would be a steady presence for any team and would add to an already healthy rotation the Jets have now minus Anderson, one of the NFL's best run defenders last season.     

Adam Butler (6-5, 300), New England
Butler has been a rotational piece for the Patriots since he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. He started 6 games his rookie year and has started 12 of the 63 games he's played in. He's totaled 96 tackles, 20 TFLs, 9 PDs, 15 sacks and 22 QB hits. He had a career-high 6 sacks in the 2019 season despite starting just 2 games.

Related Content

news

Jets Mailbag | Non-QB Options at No. 2? How Many Starters Could Joe Douglas Add?

Joe Douglas Has Many Options at No. 2 in NFL Draft Including QB, OL
news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Pegs TE, EDGE to Green & White in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Pro Football Focus, USA Today Have Joe Douglas Adding WR with Seahawks First-Round Pick
news

Jets Pursuit of Free Agents Hits the Homestretch

Pro Personnel Director Greg Nejmeh: Collaborative Effort with Robert Saleh-Led Coaching Staff Has Been Incredible
news

Women Are Flourishing in Diverse Roles at the Jets 

With More Than 40 Full-Time Female Employees and Women in Key Executive Roles, Organization Is Connecting and Communicating with Different Segments of Its Audience
news

What Stands Out About the Jets' 7 Unrestricted Free Agents on Offense?

news

Inside the Numbers: Jets' 5 Picks in Top 87 Is a Rare Draft Bounty

Green & White Have Made That Many Selections That High Up Only Twice Before in Their History
news

Jets Set to Get Up Close With Personnel During NFL Pro Days

GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh and Staff Ready for On-Campus Workouts
news

4 NFL Draft Prospects Who Would Have Tested Well at the Combine

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz, Michigan Edge Kwity Paye Among Would-Be Winners in Indianapolis
news

Jets Free Agency | It Starts Up Front on the Offensive Line

Jets Free Agents and a Look Around the Landscape Around the NFL
news

Where Are They Now: John Neidert

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Louisville
news

Joe Douglas: Jets' Stance Unchanged on 'Dynamic' Sam Darnold

But Green & White GM Says if Teams Make Calls About QB, 'I Will Answer Them'
Advertising