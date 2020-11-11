Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi Had PFF's Third-Highest Grade Among NFL Defenders in Week 9

The Jets did a good job stopping the NFL's No. 4 rushing attack in the first half, holding New England to 50 yards on 15 carries, but the group finished with 159 yards and 3 TDs on 41 carries (3.8 avg). QB Cam Newton, who entered the game as the Pats' leading rusher, had 10 carries for 16 yards and found the end zone twice.

"I would definitely say it's not an effort thing," said Fatukasi of the defense's second-half performance. "Each guy comes in with the attitude of giving all they have and I'm confident when we watch the film, we'll see a lot of guys flying to the ball and going as hard as they can. Obviously, we didn't come out with the win, so that means we have to tie down in a certain area. That's where film study will come in to figure out what it is we have to do to tighten down the bolts a little bit more. That's going to come with extra focus, even more work and be more dialed in to make sure we're on our P's and Q's, so that way we can come out with a W."

After finishing No. 2 in the NFL against the run last year, the Green & White rank No. 19, allowing an average of 120.9 yds/g. While the Jets will enter their bye week before they prepare for their first of three games on the West Coast and take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Fatukasi's focus is doing everything he can to put the defense in the best position to win a game.