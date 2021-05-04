Jets' First-Round Pick Alijah Vera-Tucker: LG, LT, or RG ... No Matter, He 'Loves Ball'

"A+ player. A+ person."

With those words, Jets chairman Woody Johnson welcomed offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker to the Green & White last Thursday, on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Drafting the versatile, highest-rated offensive lineman in the draft seemed like a long-shot as the first round unfolded. After the Jets took QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick, they were sitting with the No. 23 selection (via the Jamal Adams trade to Seattle), watching as USC's Vera-Tucker (AVT) was available at the start of the second ten.

"Where we were sitting at 23, we felt we had a unique opportunity to get a top-10 player in our minds as our board was stacked," said General Manager Joe Douglas said after the Green & White traded three picks (Nos. 23, 66 and 86) to Minnesota for Nos. 14 and 143. "To go up and get a guy like Alijah Vera-Tucker, a player that has started at tackle, has started at guard and has been highly productive at both. That versatility and that production is something we really value."

That "unique opportunity" has the potential to solidify the left side of the Jets' offensive line for years to come, putting AVT next to Mekhi Becton. AVT, who will turn 22 on June 17, has played left guard, left tackle and right tackle, and that versatility that appealed to the Jets.