Jets Fill Out Practice Squad with WR Josh Malone 

Sep 04, 2019 at 03:39 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

41-Josh-Malone-AP_19236583870724
Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Jets filled out their practice squad with the addition of WR Josh Malone.

Malone was originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In two seasons with Cincinnati, the Tennessee product totaled seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown in 20 games (seven starts). This preseason, the 6'3", 205-pounder registered 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches before he was released on Sept. 1.

The Green & White now have 11 players on their practice squad as RB-WR Valentine Holmes, who is a part of this year's International Player Pathway Program, is an exemption.

Below is the Jets' full P-squad:

Table inside Article
Player Position Experience
Josh Adams RB 2
Calvin Anderson T R
Ben Braden OL 2
Kyron Brown CB R
Ian Bunting TE R
Greg Dortch WR R
Luke Falk QB 2
Josh Malone WR 3
Jamey Mosley LB R
Jeff Smith WR R
Valentine Holmes RB-WR 1

Jets Practice Squad in Photos

See the 2019 Practice Squad

Josh Adams, RB
1 / 11

Josh Adams, RB

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
Calvin Anderson, T
2 / 11

Calvin Anderson, T

Ben Braden, OL
3 / 11

Ben Braden, OL

Kyron Brown, CB
4 / 11

Kyron Brown, CB

Ian Bunting, TE
5 / 11

Ian Bunting, TE

Mark Black/Associated Press
Greg Dortch, WR
6 / 11

Greg Dortch, WR

Luke Falk, QB
7 / 11

Luke Falk, QB

Valentine Holmes, RB
8 / 11

Valentine Holmes, RB

Josh Malone, WR
9 / 11

Josh Malone, WR

Aaron Doster
Jamey Mosley, LB
10 / 11

Jamey Mosley, LB

Jeff Smith, WR
11 / 11

Jeff Smith, WR

