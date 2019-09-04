Jets Fill Out Practice Squad with WR Josh Malone 

The Jets filled out their practice squad with the addition of WR Josh Malone.
Malone was originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In two seasons with Cincinnati, the Tennessee product totaled seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown in 20 games (seven starts). This preseason, the 6'3", 205-pounder registered 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches before he was released on Sept. 1.
The Green & White now have 11 players on their practice squad as RB-WR Valentine Holmes, who is a part of this year's International Player Pathway Program, is an exemption.
Below is the Jets' full P-squad:
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Josh Adams
|RB
|2
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|R
|Ben Braden
|OL
|2
|Kyron Brown
|CB
|R
|Ian Bunting
|TE
|R
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|R
|Luke Falk
|QB
|2
|Josh Malone
|WR
|3
|Jamey Mosley
|LB
|R
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|R
|Valentine Holmes
|RB-WR
|1
