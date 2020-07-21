Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 08:30 AM

Jets Fans Have Stayed in the Loop ... Virtually

Draft Party, Online Workouts, On Demand Channel Strengthen the Bond with the Team

E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

061520-jets-fans-thumb

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2020 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

Like most of the world this spring, the Jets practiced physical distancing. But the organization, the majority of whose employees started working from home in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stayed socially connected with their fanbase.

"I want to acknowledge the efforts of our essential workers, not only in the medical field but in the service industry — the people who work in grocery stores and pharmacies and parcel services," said Jets GM Joe Douglas prior to his first draft with the team. "They really are the epitome of the best of us. I want to thank them for their tireless work to help us. All of us at the Jets are trying to do our best to provide relief if we can be a small diversion with everything that is happening around us."

For the first time, the Jets held a Virtual Draft Party and had an inner circle of fans cheering each pick and communicating with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell throughout draft weekend. The team hosted a Jets Draft Challenge, with the fan who delivered the most accurate prediction of first-round picks winning a VIP suite for the home opener vs. the 49ers in Week 2. The Green & White hosted a trivia night for season ticket holders and made plans for an encore.

On their digital and social channels, the team showcased Jets-themed coloring books, "Story Time" with the Jets Flight Crew and more children's activities. The organization created a PSA narrated by former Jets linebacker Bart Scott that was featured on traditional and digital platforms. Strength and conditioning coach Justus Galac delivered workouts virtually so people had at-home fitness options during the quarantine. There were multiple Zoom calls with Jets partners and season ticket holders hearing directly from football executives.

As Jets Nation clamored for more content, the team created a special On Demand channel and the faithful relived some of the greatest moments in franchise history. In an uncertain time, the bond between the Jets and their fans grew even stronger.

