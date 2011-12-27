Jets Fan Club of Ft. Lauderdale Beckons

Dec 27, 2011 at 04:51 AM

Are you a Jets fan in Florida stuck behind enemy lines for Sunday's do-or-die matchup with the Miami Dolphins? Fear not, there is a safe haven for you.

The Jets Fan Club of Fort Lauderdale gathers at SportsZone84 Bar and Grill at 2440 West State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale and offers an outlet for local Jets fans to watch the Green & White with fellow faithful. If you consider yourself a diehard Jets fan living in the South Florida area, consider this an open invitation for you to spend New Year's Day cheering on the Jets as they make their final push for the postseason.

SportsZone84 Bar and Grill is the perfect setting for an afternoon of Jets football. It's a private, non-smoking banquet hall connected to Rodeway Inn and Suites and is easily accessible from I-95 and I-595. Best of all, it's a private venue exclusively for Jets fans. All you need is to show your allegiance and you're in.

Each week, the first 25 fans to arrive will receive a free soda or 16-ounce domestic draft beer. Additionally, you'll receive a free shot after the Jets score the first of hopefully several touchdowns. Enjoy a discounted food and drink menu and an additional 10 percent off your total bill.

Watch the game on the 75-inch HDTV while keeping tabs on other NFL action on separate 47-inch HD sets. It might be a good idea to tune into the 1 p.m. ET game between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, which has major playoff implications for the Jets. Remember: a Jets win, paired with losses by the Titans and Bengals and either the Broncos or Raiders equals a playoff berth for the Green & White.

While Gang Green is doing battle with the Fish, you can take part in raffles for prizes such as autographed items. During the 2011 season, Jets fans have enjoyed a number of giveaways, special events and even a visit from Jets legend Marvin Jones.

For more information, visit the Jets Fan Club of Fort Lauderdale Facebook page here. To join the group via Facebook, you can do so here.

