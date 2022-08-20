Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: 'We Set the Tone Early'

Hold Down the Fort

The Jets' starters won the situational period at the end of practice. Both offenses set up on the plus-25-yard line down, 14-6, with 45 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Jets defense took the field first and wasted little time as LB Quincy Williams sacked QB Marcus Mariota on first down. Mariota then completed a short pass to set up third-and-long. His pass, which fell incomplete, was intended for WR KhaDarel Hodge with D.J. Reed all over him. On fourth down, Mariota couldn't find TE Kyle Pitts with CB Sauce Gardner and S Jordan Whitehead in coverage.

"Even when we go against our offense during our two-minute drill, you get in that competitive mode," LB C.J. Mosley said. "Especially when you have somebody else coming to your field, you really don't want them to score. We're really pushing the game-like situations. You have to mentally stay focused because anything can go on for 59 minutes in the game and that last minute, anything can happen. I know last year, getting off the field was a big issue for us."