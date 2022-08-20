Training Camp Practice Report

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: 'We Set the Tone Early'

Green & White Impress in Two-Minute Situation; Micheal Clemons Leaves Practice

Aug 20, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets looked like a different team than the last time they had joint practices.

The Jets hosted the Eagles last August and Philadelphia was the more physical team. This year, the script was flipped.

"You can ask anybody that was here last year, you can feel and sense the difference from our joint practices last year," LB C.J. Mosley said. "Philly came here and honestly they got after us that first day. We felt like this year, we set the tone early yesterday and were the more physical team. That's the type of mentality we want to have every time we step on the field."

Saturday's session wasn't as chippy as Friday's. The teams were in shells, but were still productive.

"We didn't have pads on, but to go through the mental aspect of it and get ourselves into it, I thought it was clean," HC Robert Saleh said. "We came out healthy. Good competitive practice and I feel like we all got a lot of it especially with all the red zone work."

Hold Down the Fort
The Jets' starters won the situational period at the end of practice. Both offenses set up on the plus-25-yard line down, 14-6, with 45 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Jets defense took the field first and wasted little time as LB Quincy Williams sacked QB Marcus Mariota on first down. Mariota then completed a short pass to set up third-and-long. His pass, which fell incomplete, was intended for WR KhaDarel Hodge with D.J. Reed all over him. On fourth down, Mariota couldn't find TE Kyle Pitts with CB Sauce Gardner and S Jordan Whitehead in coverage.

"Even when we go against our offense during our two-minute drill, you get in that competitive mode," LB C.J. Mosley said. "Especially when you have somebody else coming to your field, you really don't want them to score. We're really pushing the game-like situations. You have to mentally stay focused because anything can go on for 59 minutes in the game and that last minute, anything can happen. I know last year, getting off the field was a big issue for us."

QB Joe Flacco and Green & White offense then took the field. Three plays later, the game was tied. Flacco hit Corey Davis down the sideline, who made a beautiful one-handed grab with A.J. Terrell in coverage, that put the offense within the 5-yard line. Tyler Conklin scored on the next play before Flacco dumped it to a wide-open Michael Carter for the 2-point conversion.

Practice Gallery | Best Images from Day 2 of Jets-Falcons Joint Practice

See the Green & White on the practice field with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at 1 Jets Drive.

Jetcetera
LT Duane Brown(conditioning) did not practice and is expected to practice next week. … DE Carl Lawson(rest), LB Marcell Harris (hamstring), DL Quinnen Williams (ankle), DE Bryce Huff(oblique), DL Vinny Curry(hamstring) and DT Sheldon Rankins did not practice. … DL Micheal Clemons left practice after taking a helmet shot to the ribs, but HC Robert Saleh said that he'd be fine. … S Lamarcus Joyner worked back into team periods. … Joe Flacco hit Elijah Moore for a red-zone touchdown with a beautiful touch pass. … In 7-on-7, Flacco hit Michael Carter, Tyler Conklin, Braxton Berrios for scores. Mike White connected with Tarik Black, Jeff Smith, Denzel Mims and Berrios.

Advertising