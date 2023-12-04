Jets-Falcons Game Recap | QB Change Can't Spark Green & White in 13-8 Loss

The Jets didn't get the chance to dance in the rain Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium against the Falcons. Although they produced a few splash plays, the Jets (4-8) struggled offensively with two different quarterbacks and lost a 13-8 contest to the NFC South leaders.

For the second time in the past three games, HC Robert Saleh elected to make an in-game move at QB as he went to Trevor Siemian in relief of Tim Boyle. Entering with 13:06 remaining in regulation time and the Jets trailing by 5 points, Siemian couldn't lead the club to victory. The Falcons pushed their mark to 6-6 and sit atop the NFC South after a second-consecutive triumph.

"I was just trying to spark the offense," Saleh said after the game. When asked about who the QB would be in next Sunday's game against visiting Houston, he said: "I'm not there yet with regards to next week."

Up to the challenge of facing the NFL's No. 4-ranked rush offense, the Jets defense excelled in the trenches and limited the Falcons to just 91 ground yards on 33 attempts (2.8 yds/carry). The defense took matters into its own hands to start the scoring following a Thomas Morstead punt that was downed at the ATL 1 by Justin Hardee. Two plays later, Quinnen Williams exploded to the backfield and Ashtyn Davis made like a bulldozer as both defenders combined for a safety on rookie RB Bijan Robinson.

After Atlanta cashed in on a Dalvin Cook fumble with a Desmond Ridder 20-yard score to MyCole Pruitt, OC Nathaniel Hackett went to some trickeration down by 7-2. Boyle's flea flicker to rookie Xavier Gipson resulted in a 36-yard gain and helped the Jets cut their slim deficit to 7-5 late in the second quarter. While the Jets totaled 136 yards of offense in the first half, the Green & White were victimized by 8 penalties overall that were marked off for 56 yards.