Jets-Falcons Game Recap | QB Change Can't Spark Green & White in 13-8 Loss

Trevor Siemian Gets the Late Call; Jets Rush Defense Rises Up Against Atlanta

Dec 03, 2023 at 07:00 PM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Game-Recap-12-3-23-falcons

The Jets didn't get the chance to dance in the rain Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium against the Falcons. Although they produced a few splash plays, the Jets (4-8) struggled offensively with two different quarterbacks and lost a 13-8 contest to the NFC South leaders.

For the second time in the past three games, HC Robert Saleh elected to make an in-game move at QB as he went to Trevor Siemian in relief of Tim Boyle. Entering with 13:06 remaining in regulation time and the Jets trailing by 5 points, Siemian couldn't lead the club to victory. The Falcons pushed their mark to 6-6 and sit atop the NFC South after a second-consecutive triumph.

"I was just trying to spark the offense," Saleh said after the game. When asked about who the QB would be in next Sunday's game against visiting Houston, he said: "I'm not there yet with regards to next week."

Up to the challenge of facing the NFL's No. 4-ranked rush offense, the Jets defense excelled in the trenches and limited the Falcons to just 91 ground yards on 33 attempts (2.8 yds/carry). The defense took matters into its own hands to start the scoring following a Thomas Morstead punt that was downed at the ATL 1 by Justin Hardee. Two plays later, Quinnen Williams exploded to the backfield and Ashtyn Davis made like a bulldozer as both defenders combined for a safety on rookie RB Bijan Robinson.

After Atlanta cashed in on a Dalvin Cook fumble with a Desmond Ridder 20-yard score to MyCole Pruitt, OC Nathaniel Hackett went to some trickeration down by 7-2. Boyle's flea flicker to rookie Xavier Gipson resulted in a 36-yard gain and helped the Jets cut their slim deficit to 7-5 late in the second quarter. While the Jets totaled 136 yards of offense in the first half, the Green & White were victimized by 8 penalties overall that were marked off for 56 yards.

In slick conditions, the defenses were the story as both teams exchanged second-half field goals. Siemian completed 5-of-13 passes for 66 yards but chances for victory proved elusive when the Falcons DB Richie Grant registered a strip-sack that was recovered by Andre Smith with 2:45 remaining. After stopping Atlanta's offense and using their timeouts, Siemian's final chance ended on an incompletion that came on a fourth-and-17 play. Gipson led the Jets with 5 receptions and 77 yards receiving.

Game Photos | Jets vs. Falcons | Week 13

See the best game action photos during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

1 / 54
Second-year edge rusher Jermaine Johnson racked up 1.5 sacks of Desmond Ridder and now leads the team with 6.5 sacks. …. The Jets' third safety this season, a Quinnen Williams/Ashtyn Davis combo tackle of Bijan Robinson, ties for a franchise high that was also reached in 2010 and 2011. …  The Jets started their ninth OL combination in 12 games as Wes Schweitzer returned to the lineup at RG, Mekhi Becton was back at LT after a one-game absence and rookie Carter Warren got the call at RT. … Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, injured an ankle during a Falcons' third quarter field goal and had to be carted off the field on a stretcher. ….  Rookie WR Jason Bronwlee (ankle) was rolled up on during the third quarter and also exited. Veteran TE C.J. Uzomah sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and was ruled out … With his two field goals, Greg Zeurlein has converted 25 of his first 26 FG attempts, which is the best 12-game start in franchise history.

