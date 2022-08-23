Jets-Falcons Game Recap | Chris Streveler Rallies Jets Again

Jetcetera

Making his first preseason start of the summer, QB Mike White hit on 12 of 17 for 90 yards. … Second-year DT Jonathan Marshall led the defense with 5 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack. … On offense, TE Lawrence Cager, the former receiver, had 3 catches for 65 yards, while wideouts Tariq Black had 4 catches for 47 yards and Denzel Mims pitched in with 3 receptions for 43 yards. … The Jets must release five players and reduce their roster to 80 by Tuesday's cut-down deadline of 4 p.m. Eastern … After an off-day Tuesday, the Jets will return to the practice field Wednesday at 1 Jets Drive. They will practice with the Giants Thursday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, return home for a practice Friday, and then conclude their summer season with their annual meeting with New York's NFC representative Sunday at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.