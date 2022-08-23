Jets-Falcons Game Recap | Chris Streveler Rallies Jets Again

Green & White Score 24 Straight to Beat Atlanta in the Preseason

Aug 23, 2022 at 01:48 AM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Jets HC Robert Saleh kept most of his starters on the bench against the Falcons and the visitors built a 16-0 lead on Monday night. But the Jets railed with 24 consecutive points as QB Chris Streveler led his second consecutive second-half comeback win and DE Bradlee Anae pitched in with a defensive TD. With the 24-16 victory, the Jets moved to 2-0 in preseason play and have outscored their two opponents, 42-7, in the second half.

Streveler Led the Second-Half Surge
For the second consecutive game, Streveler provided a second-half spark. Coming on in relief of Mike White, Streveler ignited the Jets while going 4 of 4 for 79 yards on his first drive that ended on a 34-yard TD to TE Lawrence Cager. The two got the Jets moving when Streveler evaded pressure on a second-and-11 play from the NYJ 25, finding Cager for a 23-yard catch-and-run.

Streveler completed 7 of his first 8 passes for 108 yards and added 21 yards on the ground, directing two scoring drives as the latter was capped off on LaMical Perine's 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

The Jets' defense tightened the screws in the second half and Anae gave the home team a cushion with a sack of QB Feleipe Franks, scoop and 30-yard return for a score.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Falcons | Preseason 2

See the best images from the preseason victory over Atlanta on Monday Night Football.

Falcons Flew Through the Air in First Half
The Falcons gained 306 yards in the first half, averaging 9 yds/play. Starting with Marcus Mariota's 52-yard completion to TE Kyle Pitts on the opening drive, the Falcons had 7 pass plays of 17 yards for more before intermission.

Trailing, 16-0, late in second quarter, the Jets got into scoring territory on a pair of White to Denzel Mims completions that covered 32 yards. Greg Zeurlein nailed a 43-yarder to give the Jets a slice of momentum heading into the third quarter.

Starters Were Mostly Spectators
Saleh didn't take any chances, electing to rest most of his first stringers on both sides of the ball. Rookies Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson and Breece Hall all saw action in the first half. And while veterans Quincy Williams and Lamarcus Joyner were in the starting lineup, the large majority of Jets' first-stringers watched from the sideline and that list included QB Joe Flacco; the entire offense line; RB Michael Carter; TEs C.J Uzomah and Tyler Conklin; WRs Corey Davis and Elijah Moore; DL John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson; LB C.J. Mosley; and CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead.

Jetcetera
Making his first preseason start of the summer, QB Mike White hit on 12 of 17 for 90 yards. … Second-year DT Jonathan Marshall led the defense with 5 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack. … On offense, TE Lawrence Cager, the former receiver, had 3 catches for 65 yards, while wideouts Tariq Black had 4 catches for 47 yards and Denzel Mims pitched in with 3 receptions for 43 yards. … The Jets must release five players and reduce their roster to 80 by Tuesday's cut-down deadline of 4 p.m. Eastern … After an off-day Tuesday, the Jets will return to the practice field Wednesday at 1 Jets Drive. They will practice with the Giants Thursday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, return home for a practice Friday, and then conclude their summer season with their annual meeting with New York's NFC representative Sunday at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

