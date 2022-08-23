Jets-Falcons 3 Takeaways | Lawrence Cager, Defensive Line Help Secure Win

Defensive Line Seals the Deal

The Jets defensive line brought the thunder again as the rain fell Monday night.

Jonathan Marshall and Bradlee Anae each had one sack and the D-line has accounted for six of the team's seven sacks in two preseason games. Marshall finished second on the team with five tackles against Atlanta. After sacking QB Feleipe Franks, he leveled RB Qadree Ollison for a three-yard loss on the ensuing play.

Anae all but secured the victory. He had a strip-sack on Franks, recovered the ball and ran it 30 yards for the score to put the Green & White up 24-16 with 10 minutes remaining.

"It was just taking my shot," Anae said. "I knew they were going to boot and had action coming my way, so I just pinned my ears back and I went for the ankle tackle. The ball came out and I was just thinking take it for a touchdown. … It's a great feeling."

While the Jets did tighten up defensively in the second half, they allowed 306 yards and 16 points in the first half. Anae said the defense is focusing on eliminating mental errors.