Jets Excited About Rookie LB Zaire Barnes

Barnes' athleticism popped at WMU's pro day as he posted a 4.27 in the 20-yard shuttle and a 34-inch vertical. An honorable mention all-state performer at safety and running back at Caramel Catholic HS (IL), Barnes transitioned to LB in college and became the 44th Bronco to be taken in the NFL Draft in program history, and the fifth by the Jets.

"I feel like my safety profile was more of a hitting-type safety," Barnes said. "I think it helped me in the cover game, for sure. One thing that I had to get used to is just being consistently in the run when I moved down into my linebacker room. Once I got comfortable with doing that, I feel like everything else fell into place with my coverage. I had a lot of experience with that, and I just always loved to hit. So, hitting gaps, once I got the hang of that, it was pretty smooth and just reps at that point."

In the 2021 draft, the Jets drafted a pair of former college safeties — Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen — and moved both to linebacker. Barnes (6-1, 227) made the move up a level in college and he believes his versatility will help him in the NFL.

"I'm someone who is going to run to the ball, play with a lot of heart," Barnes said. "My love of the game is probably further than most. I'm a guy that doesn't take any rep off and someone that's going to be in the playbook every single day and just learn it like the back of my hand. Someone who is great in coverage and also can be stout in the run game. Someone that's very versatile and takes pride in doing so."

In addition to competing for the third linebacker spot, Barnes will be expected to contribute immediately on special teams.