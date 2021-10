The Jets have elevated LB Noah Dawkins from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) signed with the team's practice squad Oct. 9 after he was a final cut in September. He had 4 tackles and 1 pass defense in the preseason. He spent time on the Jets' P-squad last season before being elevated to the active roster in December and taking 50 special teams snaps. He also played in 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2019.