Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball vs. Commanders

The Jets have elevated FB Nick Bawden and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Bawden (6-2, 245), who was released Wednesday, re-signed to the practice squad Friday. He's played in 14 games this season. He has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 2 receptions (13 yards) on 104 offensive snaps. Bawden has also taken 266 snaps on special teams (68%). He re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve. He was originally drafted by the Lions in the seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State. Bawden has played in 33 career games and has taken 285 snaps on offense as well as 613 on special teams.
McCrary-Ball (6-0, 222), who signed with the Jets practice squad in August, was elevated for the Week 11 matchup against the Bills and took 19 snaps on special teams. He was also elevated for last Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but was inactive. McCrary-Ball is a first-year player who initially signed as a UDFA after the '22 draft by San Francisco out of Indiana. He spent the entire '22 season on the 49ers' practice squad.