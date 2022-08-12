Jets-Eagles Preseason Game Preview

4 Things to Watch as HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson Lead the Green & White Into Preseason Opener

Aug 12, 2022 at 08:10 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SNY22563-game-preview-story

After more than two weeks of training camp and 12 practices, the Jets will get their preseason schedule underway Friday night against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I'm definitely excited about that, excited about the opportunity to showcase our talent and showcase what we've been working on," said the Jets' new DT Solomon Thomas.

Amid the dog days of summer, the Jets had a few feisty exchanges earlier this week as tempers flared. This is a group ready to test their skills against an opponent wearing a different shade of green.

"I can't wait," WR Corey Davis said. "It gets competitive coming out here, running routes on some of the same dudes. They kind of get a bead on you a little bit, but it's good because you have to switch up your routes a little bit — make things look a little different. I'm excited to get in front of some new faces, some new numbers, and play ball."

At the end of Wednesday's practice, HC Robert Saleh reminded his players of the opportunity ahead.

"I talked about it when we broke the team down just now," he said. "It's really the first time that 31 other teams get to see your tape. Just really diving deep into the playbook, making sure you're on your P's and Q's, and executing at the highest level. Just giving yourself a chance to put your best foot forward."

Return of the Freak
It's been almost a calendar year since Carl Lawson tore his Achilles tendon during a joint practice with the Packers. After a grueling recovery, he has progressed throughout camp and is expected to get snaps with the starters Friday.

"Even the other night was just a little bit weird, being in the stadium, it's totally different than a practice," Lawson said. "Just getting that underneath my belt will be a huge confidence just for a little bit, just something."

Lawson said he felt amped and jittery before the team's Green & White scrimmage last Saturday at MetLife Stadium. The explosive pass rusher, a workaholic obsessed with football, is improving and he'll cross another hurdle in Philly.

"I've had to take a few steps back to go forward a couple of times," Lawson said. "I've had to tell myself that's O.K. just from a football standpoint, not a physical standpoint. Just like the mental part of the game, the actual plays and stuff. I'm slowly but surely getting there."

Right Tackle Change
The Jets had questions at both tackle spots before training camp began, but they were focused on the where and not the who. A left tackle competition between George Fant and Mekhi Becton never materialized as head coach Robert Saleh declared that Fant would be the team's left tackle and Becton would shift to right tackle. Fant, who had offseason knee surgery, has gradually increased his workload in team activities throughout camp. But after handling the position switch in stride, Becton, who went down in Week 1 at Carolina last year with a right knee cap dislocation, reportedly sustained an avulsion fracture to the same right knee cap on Monday and is expected to miss the season.

"That right tackle spot is open," Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

By Thursday, that opening probably closed. ESPN reported the Green & White had agreed to terms with Duane Brown. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Brown started 33 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2020-21.

"Looks great, he's in phenomenal shape," GM Joe Douglas said of Brown this week on WFAN radio in New York. "Obviously, wheels are in motion. We'll see how things work out, but it was great having him in just being around the atmosphere."

If the starting tackles in the regular season are Fant and Brown, the only question again will be who will be LT and who will be RT. As far as game with the Eagles, Chuma Edoga, a third-round pick in 2019 who has started 12 games with the Jets, and rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick with versatility, have lined up with the first team in Becton's place across from Fant in practice. Conor McDermott (low ankle sprain) is expected to miss a week or two. Healthy the first two couple weeks of camp, the Jets have some questions up front.

"Everybody came here wanting to be on the field," said RG Alijah Vera-Tucker. "Nobody comes into camp not wanting to play. It just opens up an opportunity for more guys. Everybody is ready to take on the challenge."

Saleh added: "We all got to step up and get them ready and as that evolves through camp, we'll get them ready. That's kind of where it's at and it's one of those things, it sucks, for a lack of better word, but no one cares. You've got to get up, you've got to get ready, next man up, all those dumb clichés in these moments, but we'll get them ready."

Wilson Begins Year 2
Last summer, rookie QB Zach Wilson got the preseason-opening start against the Giants and led the Jets to 3 points on two drives while connecting on 6 of 9 for 63 yards. After the offseason roster transformation and the Becton injury, Wilson will likely operate the controls against the Birds with eight different starters around him.

"I'm approaching this like it's a game week," he said. "I mean, I would say maybe the prep on the Eagles specifically isn't going to be crazy just because we're still working on ourselves. I'm going to work to prep what we've got going in this week and nailing those plays down. Shoot, if I go out there and play the whole game this week, I'll be ready for it. So, I'm going to prepare like that and just take it like it's a game one week."

Wilson's goal in the summer opener is for the offense to play clean football.

"The pre-snap penalties, you need to avoid," he said. "Mental errors, missed assignments. We need to look like a football team out there. We've got to execute, and if we do that, I think everything takes care of itself from there."

Wilson, who is expected to play about a quarter, will be followed sequentially by veterans Joe Flacco and Mike White.

Kicking Battle Is Tight
The Green & White have a good battle underway at placekicker. Both Greg Zeurlein and Eddy Piñeiro have been accurate and impressive from distance. What happens during the team's three preseason games could ultimately decide a winner.

"Fans – don't get mad," Saleh said. "There are going to be some fourth downs where we send the kicking unit out instead of going for it. It's for a reason, to see where those guys are at. It's a really good opportunity. We're going to have some opportunities to kick some field goals here in the next three games. It is neck-and-neck. They're both doing a really nice job kicking the ball, and hopefully we get some opportunities for them to do it in the game."

Practice Gallery | Top Images from Wednesday at Jets Training Camp

See the Green & White on the practice field in full pads during week three at training camp.

E_SZ2_4703_1
1 / 45
E_SZR_0197
2 / 45
E_SZR_0245
3 / 45
E_SZ1_1029
4 / 45
E_SS1_0442
5 / 45
E_SZ2_4935
6 / 45
E_SS1_0935
7 / 45
E_SZ2_4651
8 / 45
E_SZ2_4333
9 / 45
E_SS1_1288
10 / 45
E_SZ2_4210
11 / 45
E_SS1_0582
12 / 45
E_SZ2_4188
13 / 45
E_SZ2_4274
14 / 45
E_SS1_0554
15 / 45
E_SS1_0536
16 / 45
E_SS1_0509
17 / 45
E_SS1_0427
18 / 45
E_SS1_0254
19 / 45
E_SZ1_0709_1
20 / 45
E_SZR_1107
21 / 45
E_SZR_1046
22 / 45
E_SZR_1007
23 / 45
E_SZR_0849
24 / 45
E_SZR_0785
25 / 45
E_SZR_0768
26 / 45
E_SZR_0547
27 / 45
E_SZR_0710
28 / 45
E_SZR_0330
29 / 45
E_SZR_0235
30 / 45
E_SZR_0088
31 / 45
E_SZR_0190
32 / 45
E_SZR_0065
33 / 45
E_SZ1_2005
34 / 45
E_SZ1_1149
35 / 45
E_SZ1_1107
36 / 45
E_SZ1_0761
37 / 45
E_SZ1_0594
38 / 45
E_SZ1_0752
39 / 45
E_SZ1_1273_1
40 / 45
E_SZ1_1590
41 / 45
E_SZ1_1609
42 / 45
E_SZ1_0334
43 / 45
E_SZ1_2163
44 / 45
E_SZ1_1863
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Veteran Watch
No matter what happens Friday, the Jets could be in the market for a veteran tackle. During the scrimmage last Saturday night, Duane Brown paid a visit. Brown (6-4, 315), a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, started 33 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2020-21.

"Looks great, he's in phenomenal shape," GM Joe Douglas said this week on WFAN radio in New York. "Obviously, wheels are in motion. We'll see how things work out, but it was great having him in just being around the atmosphere."

Related Content

news

Alijah Vera-Tucker: Jets OL Must Move On Despite 'Devastating' Injury to Mekhi Becton

Robert Saleh & Coaches Weigh RT Options; AVT Says Line 'Can Definitely Still Be Good'

news

TE Tyler Conklin Has Been a 'Pleasant Surprise' for the Jets

Free Agent Signee on QB Zach Wilson: 'Before I Got Here, I Could See All the Traits'

news

Where Are They Now: Bilal Powell

Catch Up with the Former Jet Who Recently Retired

news

Jets Practice Report | Zach Wilson's Confidence Is 'Unflappable'

Green & White Have Open Competition at RT; Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers Have Vet Days

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/10) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Wednesday's Practice

See All of the Content from Wednesday at Jets Training Camp

news

Set to Return to Action, DL Carl Lawson Is More Pensive but Still Driven

Edge Rusher, a Year After His Achilles Injury, Prepares for His Jets Debut in Preseason Opener at Philadelphia

news

Jets LB Kwon Alexander Bringing Energy and Celebration to Defense

Veteran LB Wants Guys to 'Play Like They Are Kids Again'

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/10) | Zach Wilson Makes a Sidearm Throw to Elijah Moore & Rushes for a TD

See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Open Practice at Training Camp

news

As Jeremy Ruckert Returns From Injury, Rookie TE Is Beginning to Catch Up

Jets HC Robert Saleh Says 'He Is Swimming a Little Bit, Obviously There Is a Lot of Information'

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense Not Settling, Aiming to Be 'Legendary'

Greg Knapp Is Posthumus Winner of Achievement Award; Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Has First Reception in Team Periods

news

Zach Wilson Feeling More Comfortable as Jets' Preseason Opener Nears

QB Also Takes Time Out to 'Show Comfort' Toward T Mekhi Becton After His New Knee Injury

Advertising