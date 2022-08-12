Jets-Eagles Preseason Game Preview

Right Tackle Change

The Jets had questions at both tackle spots before training camp began, but they were focused on the where and not the who. A left tackle competition between George Fant and Mekhi Becton never materialized as head coach Robert Saleh declared that Fant would be the team's left tackle and Becton would shift to right tackle. Fant, who had offseason knee surgery, has gradually increased his workload in team activities throughout camp. But after handling the position switch in stride, Becton, who went down in Week 1 at Carolina last year with a right knee cap dislocation, reportedly sustained an avulsion fracture to the same right knee cap on Monday and is expected to miss the season.

"That right tackle spot is open," Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

By Thursday, that opening probably closed. ESPN reported the Green & White had agreed to terms with Duane Brown. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Brown started 33 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2020-21.

"Looks great, he's in phenomenal shape," GM Joe Douglas said of Brown this week on WFAN radio in New York. "Obviously, wheels are in motion. We'll see how things work out, but it was great having him in just being around the atmosphere."

If the starting tackles in the regular season are Fant and Brown, the only question again will be who will be LT and who will be RT. As far as game with the Eagles, Chuma Edoga, a third-round pick in 2019 who has started 12 games with the Jets, and rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick with versatility, have lined up with the first team in Becton's place across from Fant in practice. Conor McDermott (low ankle sprain) is expected to miss a week or two. Healthy the first two couple weeks of camp, the Jets have some questions up front.

"Everybody came here wanting to be on the field," said RG Alijah Vera-Tucker. "Nobody comes into camp not wanting to play. It just opens up an opportunity for more guys. Everybody is ready to take on the challenge."