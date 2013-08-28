Jets-Eagles: Change in Approach for This Game?

Aug 28, 2013 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Like glaciers, Mount Rushmore and Twinkies, the NFL changes slowly. But it does change.

Take the Jets' fourth and final preseason game. Seemingly forever — but only since around 2002 or '03, when then-Eagles coach Andy Reid phoned then-Jets coach Herm Edwards with a proposal — the Jets and Eagles and every other team around the league have played virtually none of their projected starters against each other in their preseason finale.

That could change, at least for the early series, in tonight's latest Jets-Eagles summer finale, at MetLife Stadium (kickoff 7 p.m. ET).

For one thing, Jets head coach Rex Ryan has been playing not only his quarterback rotation but his entire lineup plans unusually close to the vest.

"There's a lot that goes into it. How many reps you're going to get, are you going to get reps with certain individuals and all that type of stuff," Ryan told reporters Tuesday. "We'll get you that information when we've had those discussions. So really I'm not ready to tell you that yet."

When was the last time Rex said, "I'm not ready to tell you that yet"?

The biggest call is what to do at QB. No one has been declared the winner of the preseason-long competition between Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith. Now with Sanchez sidelined for this game with a shoulder injury, Smith still saying his ankle is not quite 100 percent although he's coming off his first pro start against the Giants, and Greg McElroy hobbled by a sore leg, how do Ryan and coordinator Marty Mornhinweg rotate their signalcallers?

Does Smith start? The rookie surely can use the reps in Mornhinweg's West Coast system. Yet by being in the running to be named the opening-day starter against the Buccaneers, he'd be starting a game he wouldn't have played in during the previous decade. If Smith starts, how long does he go? And would he get to play behind the first offensive line, the second line, or both?

Or will it be McElroy or Matt Simms taking the lion's share of the snaps, as they did in last year's loss at Philadelphia?

For another thing, Reid, one more unchanging element of pro football, changed his coaching colors to Chiefs red in the offseason. Chip Kelly, Philadelphia's new HC, has said he won't start his starter, Michael Vick, but he will have backup Nick Foles running his brand of no-huddle offense.

Will the Kelly green team want to have its first offense on the field to work on its new scheme a little more? Regardless of the answer to that question, will Ryan want to play his first defense against the Birds to get that unit a little more exposure to the hurryup that it will see from other opponents in the regular season? And if Geno starts behind his first offense, will Kelly counter with his first defense?

Suddenly, this game has almost as much intrigue as a regular-season affair.

Yet the NFL doesn't change quite that fast. At some point, either from the opening kickoff or after a series or two, the expectations are for the twos and threes to take MetLife's new UBU Speed Series S5-M turf and do their normal dance at this time of year. Both teams will be trying to determine which players will gain the last few spots on their 53-man rosters while keeping everyone as healthy as possible.

The one other Jets starting position that may violate this approach is the starting safety spot alongside Dawan Landry. That battle, too, hasn't been decided, so Jaiquawn Jarrett and Antonio Allen could split time providing the final video at that position.

As an added bonus for the Brooklyn-born Jarrett and Jets fans, he'll be getting his first chance to go against the Eagles, who drafted him in Round 2 in 2011, then released him after last season.

"I've still got friends over there," Jarrett said with a smile. "I'll speak to them after the game. But I won't be speaking to them until then. You don't have friends before or during the game."

Other Jets decisions: Who'll start at LG, Vlad Ducasse or rookie Brian Winters? Who'll kick, Nick Folk or newly signed Dan Carpenter? Which wideouts and which corners will grab roster spots behind the starters?

Then once this game is settled and in the books, the din of an approaching opening day on Sept. 8 and a new season will grow louder and louder with each passing day. Some things about the NFL never change.

JETS-EAGLES RIVALRY FACTSRecord/Score
Preseason Series RecordJets 21-13
Last GameEagles 28-10, 2012
Last Game at MetLifeEagles 24-14, 2011
Regular-Season Series RecordEagles 9-0
Last GameEagles 45-19, 2011
Last Jets Home GameEagles 16-9, 2007
Postseason Series Record0-0
Last GameNever met

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Announce 2022 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

Team to Celebrate Three Ring of Honor Inductions; Several League-Wide Initiatives

news

Corey Davis Lending His Leadership to Jets' Young Receiving Corps

HC Robert Saleh: 'Davis Is in Such a Good Headspace Right Now'

news

Jordan Whitehead's in the (Deep) Middle of Jets' Safety Learning Curve

SB Champ Has Taken Lessons from Older Players, Passes Them on to Younger Players: 'We're All in This Together'

news

Jets Practice Report | Defensive Line Applies the Heat as Temperature Rises

QB Zach Wilson Impressed in Third-Down Session; George Fant, Braxton Berrios Held Out of Team Periods

news

Jets Michael Carter: 'Dogs Will Be Dogs When It's Time to Play'

Second-Year RB Has Been Impressed with Rookie Breece Hall; Wants to Be More Consistent

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/28) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 2

See All of the Content from Thursday's Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

Don't Look Now but Jets TE C.J. Uzomah & DL Carl Lawson Are Teammates Again

Fellow Georgians Played at Auburn, with Bengals, and Now Are Pushing Each Other Hard at Green & White Training Camp

news

Jets Announce UNITED24 as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/28) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Elijah Moore, Joe Flacco to Garrett Wilson & More

See Some of the Top Plays from the Second Practice of Training Camp

news

QB Zach Wilson Improved Physically and Mentally to Start Training Camp, 'Not Stressing Too Much'

Second-Year QB Confident and Focused on Spreading the Ball to New Weapons C.J. Uzomah, Garrett Wilson

news

Where Are They Now: Quincy Enunwa

Catch Up with the Former Jet from California

news

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims Come Out of the Gate on Fire

Green & White Remain in Acclimation Period Until Monday; Sporting New Practice Helmets

Advertising