Jets-Eagles 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson Starts Hot; Team Cools Late

QB Curveball

The Eagles scored on all four of their first-half possessions, totaling 24 points and amassing 262 yards of offense. With starting QB Jalen Hurts, the leading rusher on the NFL's top ground attack, out with an ankle injury, the Birds soared with Minshew. The veteran backup went 14-of-15 passing for 188 yards and 2 TDs in the first half -- both scoring passes went to TE Dallas Goedert, who had 5 receptions for 98 yards in 30 minutes of work.

"We found out today that he (Hurts) wasn't going to play and that Garnder would be filling his role," said S Elijah Riley, a who was most recently with the Eagles before joining the Jets in November. "We still approached it no different if Jalen was playing and at the end of the day, we didn't get the outcome we wanted.

"You have to stop the run no matter what. They're the No. 1 rushing offense and we knew that coming into this game. We had prepared for it, we didn't execute the way we had wanted to, but going forward, we have to correct the mistakes we made and figure out how to get it corrected."

The visitors dominated time of possession in the third quarter as three official's rulings did not go the Jets' way. Cornerback Bryce Hall was called for a third-down pass-interference penalty on Goedert before a Jake Elliott 32-yard field goal and veteran LB C.J. Mosley was charged with encroachment before a fourth-and-4 snap on the ensuing possession. Four plays later, the Williams brothers, DT Quinnen and LB Quincy, appeared to stop Minshew for no gain on a fourth-and-1. But the Eagles challenged the call, the ruling was reversed and Philadelphia bled more clock before Elliott was true from 43 yards. The Eagles ran 24 plays in the third quarter and held the ball for 13:50 while the Jets ran three plays that took 1:10 off the clock.

Minshew was an efficient 20 of 25 for 242 yards with 2 TDs. Former Eagles S Elijah Riley came up with the Jets' lone sack and the Green & White were credited with three QB hits.