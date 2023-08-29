Jets OL Duane Brown and RB Dalvin Cook Practice for First Time 

As the Jets trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m., they added a handful of players back in the fold at practice including LT Duane Brown, RB Dalvin Cook and WR Allen Lazard.
Brown and Cook practiced with the team for the first time ahead of the start of the regular season. Brown had been on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. Cook, who signed with the team on Aug. 16, had been away from the Green & White as he welcomed a newborn to the family.
"He feels great," Saleh said about Cook. "It's different when you're dealing with an upper body [injury], so we feel really confident about him and his ability to just hit the ground running. It's just a matter of getting his legs underneath him, but at the same time, he hasn't had a camp, hasn't had OTAs. He's been working, he's been traveling a lot with the baby, so we just have to be smart with him."
Cook is in a talented backfield that includes Breece Hall, Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda. The Jets used a by-committee approach at RB in Saleh's first two seasons. Hall started to take the majority of reps last season before he tore his ACL at Denver in Week 7. Fully healthy now, the second-year back, who averaged 97 scrimmage yards per game and was on track to be in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, will be available Week 1 when the Jets host the Bills on "Monday Night Football." Saleh, however, was noncommittal about Hall's workload in Week 1.
"I know he's worked his tail off," he said. "He's been here every single day. We've never been worried about his availability, we just have to be smart. The excitement is well ,let's just throw him out there, but we need to be smart, we need to be diligent, and I think in his mind, he can probably feel like he can take 30 touches. But we just have to be smart with him, make sure we're constantly communicating with him, and just being diligent.
"Making sure that everybody is on the same page. Make sure the running backs coach, coordinator, the training staff, team performance, management, myself, and Breece, we're all on the same page with what the plan is and just being disciplined and sticking to it."
Saleh welcomed back a familiar face on defense Tuesday in DE Carl Lawson, who had not practiced in three weeks because of a back injury. Saleh is optimistic Lawson, who had 7 sacks last season, will be ready to roll Week 1.
"He feels good, it's just a matter of getting him back into the swing of things," he said. "I don't worry about his physical conditioning because the guy works just about as hard as anyone in football, but it's just about getting him into the football swing of things over the next three days and then getting him back rolling come Monday."
