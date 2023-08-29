Jets OL Duane Brown and RB Dalvin Cook Practice for First Time 

Cook is in a talented backfield that includes Breece Hall, Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda. The Jets used a by-committee approach at RB in Saleh's first two seasons. Hall started to take the majority of reps last season before he tore his ACL at Denver in Week 7. Fully healthy now, the second-year back, who averaged 97 scrimmage yards per game and was on track to be in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, will be available Week 1 when the Jets host the Bills on "Monday Night Football." Saleh, however, was noncommittal about Hall's workload in Week 1.

"I know he's worked his tail off," he said. "He's been here every single day. We've never been worried about his availability, we just have to be smart. The excitement is well ,let's just throw him out there, but we need to be smart, we need to be diligent, and I think in his mind, he can probably feel like he can take 30 touches. But we just have to be smart with him, make sure we're constantly communicating with him, and just being diligent.

"Making sure that everybody is on the same page. Make sure the running backs coach, coordinator, the training staff, team performance, management, myself, and Breece, we're all on the same page with what the plan is and just being disciplined and sticking to it."

Saleh welcomed back a familiar face on defense Tuesday in DE ﻿Carl Lawson﻿, who had not practiced in three weeks because of a back injury. Saleh is optimistic Lawson, who had 7 sacks last season, will be ready to roll Week 1.