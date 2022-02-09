Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We've Started Something Special'

He said he is eagerly looking forward to the 2022 season, especially the return of DE Carl Lawson, who missed the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon during a joint practice at Green Bay.

"I think we're already a super-talented room, minus Superman, even with Carl not being out there," Rankins said. "We'll get him back and the organization is looking to upgrade, add talent and continue to build on what is our strength. It is going to be exciting each and every day. This was our first year in this system and there were some growing pains. This group showed how dominant it can be. Going into next year we know the scheme and guys can really lock into the nuances that get to elevate players."

Rankins, who will turn 28 on April 2, knows the team and the defense are works in progress. That said, he's all in on the project designed by head coach Robert Saleh, and his staff.

"He's been great," Rankins said. "He's been who he is from Day 1. He's allowed the players to drive the narrative, to drive the ship. It's all you can ask for as a player, to have your input and views on things heard. From what he implemented we were able to go out there and play free and play like ourselves He doesn't hold anybody back from being themselves. To watch him work, to truly watch him cultivate something here is truly exciting."

Though the Jets' record may not reflect the strides made as the season progressed, last year's draft overseen by GM Joe Douglas has to qualify as an unabashed success. On offense, the draft yielded four starters in QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore and RB Michael Carter. On defense, the cornerbacks Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols and Jason Pinnock all made significant and encouraging contributions. At linebacker, Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen dealt with injuries, but are clearly in the team's long-term plans. With draft capital (two picks in top 10, four in top 38 and nine selections overall), salary cap space and maximum flexibility, Rankins is bullish on the future.