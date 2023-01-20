Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: 'There's Still a Level I Haven't Reached'

Rankins points to health as a reason for Williams' breakout after he, missed most of training camp in 2021 with a foot injury.

"When you're already months behind everybody else who's just been spending offseason to just become a better football player, you're playing catch up," Rankins said. "In this league, the margin for error, the margin for getting better, because everybody's already so good, it's so small. …

"With [Williams] having that whole offseason to really train and lock in on playing, you were able to see him come in healthy, strong, powerful, explosive."

Rankins saw a difference in the 2019 No. 3 overall pick early in the summer.

"I told him like a week into training camp, whatever the point was you're trying to prove, you've proved it," he said. "Just make sure when it's time to do this and it counts, you can do this. To a man, he's held up his end of the bargain on that one. It's been special to watch.

"His hand strike is as violent as I've ever seen, as powerful as I've ever seen. His ability to always get off blocks, find a way to literally just get the man out the way, there's not many people that can do that consistently. For a young guy, he has so many moves, so many counters, so many ways he can really attack people."

So, what's on tap for Williams' encore?