Jets' DT Sheldon Rankins Says He's Ready to Create Havoc

Rankins called the newest addition to the defensive line "a friend" and said of the trade, "that's big."

"Obviously praise up for our brother Carl Lawson," Rankins said. "I've known Shaq for a while. I know what kind of player he is, what type of person he is. I know what he's going to bring to the team. He's a big addition to the already stellar room we have. The more firepower the better.

"Throughout his entire career, even back at Clemson, he's been a three-down guy who sets the edge, makes TFLs, disrupts the game and on third down, when it's time to make money, he can go get the quarterback. We're getting a complete player who can help on first, second and third downs. He's going to be a big guy for us."

Rankins, who joined the Jets in March, is among a group of players Douglas signed this year -- WR Corey Davis (No. 5 in 2017) and LB Jarrad Davis (No. 21 in 2017) are two others -- who were high draft picks the Jets believe can still reach their full potential.

An injury limited him his first season, but Rankins played in all 16 regular-season games for the Saints in 2017 (2 sacks, 16 solo tackles, 5 TFLs and 9 QB hits) and 2018 (8 sacks, 25 solo tackles, 12TFLs and 15 QB hits). His production was off the past two seasons as he dealt with Achilles tendon and knee injuries.

Asked about how he's feeling physically, Rankins said: "I'm good. I'm great. That guy you describe is healthy, ready to cause havoc, ready to do things that made me special prior to the Achilles injuries. I'm ready to get back to sacks, TFLs and disruption.