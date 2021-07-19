Jets DT Sheldon Rankins Is Buying Into 'Something Special'

Rankins, 27, another Louisville alumni along with OT Mekhi Becton, joined a Saints defense that ranked 31st in points allowed. An injury limited him his rookie season, but Rankins played in all 16 regular-season games in 2017 (2 sacks, 16 solo tackles, 5 TFLs and 9 QB hits) and 2018 (8 sacks, 25 solo tackles, 12TFLs and 15 QB hits). His production was off the past two seasons as he dealt with Achilles tendon and knee injuries.

Douglas knows quality when he sees it, and Rankins will join a Jets line that includes the rapidly emerging Quinnen Williams and stout veteran Folorunso Fatukasi on the interior plus Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry (two other signees in free agency) and John Franklin-Myers at defensive end. There will be fierce competition at camp because the Jets have plenty of intriguing names along a D-line that features both young veterans and rookies hoping to make an impact.

"One thing about us, I know we're going to compete," Rankins said. "There's never going to be a game we go into where people are going to cut that game on and be like, 'Oh, they're just there. They're just out there. They're just out there for a check.' That's never going to be a thing with us.