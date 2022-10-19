Jets DT Quinnen Williams Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

No. 3 Overall Pick in 2019 Had 2 Sacks, a Forced Fumble and Blocked FG vs. Packers

Oct 19, 2022 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AFC-DPOW-QuinnenW6-16x9

Jets DT Quinnen Williams has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Packers in Week 6.

Williams had 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal in the Green & White's 27-10 win at Lambeau Field, becoming one of three players since 2000 to do so. His 7 pressures and 2 sacks against the Packers were career highs. In the first half, Williams became the second player since 2000 with 3 tackles, 2 QB hits, a sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in a half.

"Quinnen is playing at a different level," HC Robert Saleh said after the game. "We're only six games in, but he's got to continue that. He's got 11 more left. But, he keeps doing this and there's no reason why he shouldn't be Pro Bowl, All-Pro, all the different accolades you can get. He's playing at that type of level."

This season, Williams leads all pass rushers from the interior D-line with 5 sacks and 11 QB hits. His 20 pressures rank second. His 84.4 pass-rush grade is the sixth-best among interior D-linemen, according to PFF. Williams, in his fourth season after being selected No. 3 overall in 2019, leads all defensive tackles in pressure rate (14.8%) and sack rate (3.7%) this season among players with at least 80 pass rushes.

"Just execute every single play," Williams said postgame. "We always have a play-the-next-play mindset. … No matter what happens, playing against a great offense, a great team, a great quarterback like Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, those guys have gone to the Super Bowl and make the playoffs year in and year out. You have to keep that mindset. Good play, next play. Bad play, next play. So you can be able to stay ahead and different things like that. It was great going against great people like Aaron Rodgers and that they great offense that they have, you have to be on your toes. You have to play the next play and not worry about the past."

